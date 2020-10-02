Golpeó buzo a tiburón y así reaccionó

A los tiburones se les tiene gran temor por ser grandes depredadores, es inusual que se muestran agresivos contra los humanos, pero se pueden espantar con un golpe en la nariz, como hizo este buzo.

En la grabación se puede ver cómo un escualo se acerca a un buzo que lo golpea inesperadamente en la nariz.

El tiburón da una vuelta y se aleja del hombre, pero después vuelve como si se olvidara de dicha agresión, y el hombre le ofrece la cabeza de un pez que responde devorándolo.

No se preocupen, el tiburón está bien. Considerando lo feliz que estuvo al comerse la cabeza del pez, probablemente no le importase mucho. Después de todo, consiguió comida, dice la descripción del vídeo publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Creatures of the Deep, publica Puente Libre.