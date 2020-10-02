Golpeó buzo a tiburón y así reaccionó
A los tiburones se les tiene gran temor por ser grandes depredadores, es inusual que se muestran agresivos contra los humanos, pero se pueden espantar con un golpe en la nariz, como hizo este buzo.
En la grabación se puede ver cómo un escualo se acerca a un buzo que lo golpea inesperadamente en la nariz.
When A Bull Shark Gets Too Close! Video courtesy of Bling via YouTube FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! Don't worry, the shark is fine! Bull Sharks are among the most dangerous species of shark to humans, so when they get a bit too close for comfort a quick bonk on the nose can buy some distance! This doesn't hurt the shark (human punches underwater don't have a lot of power), but it does get the shark to back off. Considering how happily the shark proceeds to chow down on the fish head, she probably didn't care much. After all, she got food!
El tiburón da una vuelta y se aleja del hombre, pero después vuelve como si se olvidara de dicha agresión, y el hombre le ofrece la cabeza de un pez que responde devorándolo.
No se preocupen, el tiburón está bien. Considerando lo feliz que estuvo al comerse la cabeza del pez, probablemente no le importase mucho. Después de todo, consiguió comida, dice la descripción del vídeo publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Creatures of the Deep, publica Puente Libre.
