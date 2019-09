Científicos que lograron la primer imagen de un agujero negro reciben reconocimiento

The supermassive black hole�� first imaged by @ehtelescope was revealed�� using radio waves〰

@NASAspitzer imaged the entire M87 galaxy in infrared to reveal & study two jets of high-energy⚡️ material from the black hole, and the shockwaves they create. https://t.co/FChT0pUwz6 pic.twitter.com/vMD136oXEk