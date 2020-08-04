Cambiarán de lugar a elefante para que deje de estar triste por su amiga que murió
Kaavan un pequeño elefante causa ternura en internet
Un elefante de nombre Kaavan recientemente perdió a una amiga, lo cual ha causado ternura por lo triste que se le ha visto, que se decidió reubicarlo de santuario.
El elefante de 35 años ha llamado mucho la atención debido que ya tenia muchos años en el zoológico que fue donde conoció a Saheli una amiga con la que encariño bastante.
Desde la muerte de Saheli que fue en el 2012, el elefante ha mostrado triste en todo momento y en cada actividad del día que realiza, además hubo un tiempo en el que se le encadenó, lo cual le afectó mucho.
It's official, Kaavan will be relocated to Cambodia! Please have a read of Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne's latest update on the FTW blog, where you'll find more information regarding the release and the next steps we need to take. The article is available through the Linktree link in our bio. Please tap on that link and then select "FREE THE WILD BLOG" Your support has helped us immensely over the last five years, but now donations are more important than ever. Please spare what you can and help us to not only better Kaavan's life once and for all, but also to continue our efforts in the release of Bua Noi and her fellow primates held captive in Bangkok. To donate, use the same link in our bio and choose "DONATE" ❤️ Thank you all and have a wonderful weekend! FTW #ftw #freethewild #friday #news #update #kaavan #freekaavan #elephant
La noticia fue muy sonada, tanto que algunos famosos pidieron que el elefante fuera trasladado a otro lugar y hace poco el Tribunal Superior de Islamabad, decidió que Kaavan fuera trasladado en un santuario en Camboya.
Chris Draper jefe de bienestar animal y cautiverio de la Fundación Born Free, recomendó que se tomarán todas las preocaciones posibles en este viaje para evitar que aumentara el estrés del animal.
