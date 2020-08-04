No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Cambiarán de lugar a elefante para que deje de estar triste por su amiga que murió

Kaavan un pequeño elefante causa ternura en internet

Por El Imparcial

Un elefante de nombre Kaavan recientemente perdió a una amiga, lo cual ha causado ternura por lo triste que se le ha visto, que se decidió reubicarlo de santuario.

El elefante de 35 años ha llamado mucho la atención debido que ya tenia muchos años en el zoológico que fue donde conoció a Saheli una amiga con la que encariño bastante.

Desde la muerte de Saheli que fue en el 2012, el elefante ha mostrado triste en todo momento y en cada actividad del día que realiza, además hubo un tiempo en el que se le encadenó, lo cual le afectó mucho.

La noticia fue muy sonada, tanto que algunos famosos pidieron que el elefante fuera trasladado a otro lugar y hace poco el  Tribunal Superior de Islamabad, decidió que Kaavan fuera trasladado en un santuario en Camboya.

 

Chris Draper jefe de bienestar animal y cautiverio de la Fundación Born Free, recomendó que se tomarán todas las preocaciones posibles en este viaje para evitar que aumentara el estrés del animal.

