Artista neoyorquino pretende comprar cuerpo de Lenin
David Datuna, quien es un artista en Nueva York, pretende comprar el cuerpo embalsamado de Vladímir Lenin expuesto en la Plaza Roja de Moscú y trasladarlo a una copia del mausoleo moscovita que quiere construir en Washington D.C.
Обратился с просьбой продать мне тело Ленина, но коммунисты почему-то обиделись, наверное забыли, что Ленин это не просто мумия, а целая идеология и символ мирового пролетариата, а не только Российского. Россия — уже давно империя со своим императором. Америка же движется в сторону коммунизма и социалистических идей. Сегодня атрибуты в виде Мавзолея и Ленина больше нужны нам в США, чем в России. Построить второй мавзолей несложно, а вот заменить Ленина нельзя, поэтому я предложил его выкупить I want to build a copy of USSR founder Vladimir Lenin's resting place in Washington and buy the communist leader's mummified body, which is currently preserved in a landmark mausoleum on the Red Square. Russia has long been an empire with its emperor. The US, meanwhile, is moving towards communism and socialist ideas. Today, the attributes of the mausoleum and Lenin are more needed by the United States than Russia. It is not difficult to build a second mausoleum, but Lenin cannot be replaced, so I propose to buy it and am ready to raise any money for this. #daviddatuna #moscow #lenin #redsquare
Datuna ha afirmado que podría reunir para este fin más de 1.000 millones de dólares. Sin embargo, esta oferta no parece haber convencido a Moscú. En su cuenta de Instagram, el artista indicó que "los comunistas" se negaron a venderle el cuerpo del líder soviético.
"Probablemente olvidaron" que Lenin es "un símbolo del proletariado mundial y no solo de Rusia", se quejó. Datuna asimismo señaló que cree que, actualmente, "los atributos del mausoleo y Lenin" no son tan pertinentes en Rusia como en Estados Unidos, que "está avanzando hacia el comunismo y las ideas socialistas", publica RT.
Comentarios