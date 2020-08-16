Meghan Markle y su blog secreto como actriz
En secreto se tuvo que conducir durante mucho tiempo la ex actriz Meghan Markle, quién dejo escrito sus experiencias buenas y malas durante su busqueda por un personaje principal, hasta llegar a su meta, logrando ser un miembro de producción de la serie "Suits".
Estados Unidos.- La duquesa de Sussex documentó sus fracasos y triunfos en Hollywood antes de conseguir el papel en la serie "Suits" en un blog anónimo llamado "The Working Actress".
Antes de sus inicios como gurú e influencer con el portal "The Tig", dedicado a su pasión por la comida, los viajes y la moda, la duquesa de Sussex manejó durante un par de años un blog llamado "The Working Actress".
Following our tradition of rotating the accounts we follow on a monthly basis, for the month of October we are celebrating “community.” • Over the last week on their official tour to Southern Africa, The Duke and Duchess have had a poignant reminder of the importance of community - the sense of support and togetherness that is felt from feeling like you are a part of something that respects difference but also celebrates shared values for the greater good. Please let us know the favourite organisation in your community - one you enjoy volunteering for, or that makes you proud to be a part of - one that supports you personally in your everyday life, and that defines what you feel community is all about. Based on your suggestions we will then choose our new accounts to follow for October. Thanks so much and thanks for being a part of the Sussex community! Photo ©️ High Commission
Como el nombre del blog indica, Meghan documentó sus experiencias como aspirante a estrella de Hollywood en ese diario virtual: desde sus audiciones para distintos trabajos a sus experiencias en el set de rodaje.
La mayor característica fue su sentido del humor y la sinceridad con que narraba los aspectos más frívolos de la industria, sin morderse la lengua a la hora de discutir por ejemplo la importancia del físico a la hora de conseguir un papel de peso.
While at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg this afternoon, The Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a ‘wellbeing economy’ thanks to Co-Director of the Maker’s Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe. Simon was awarded a full scholarship to attend the Young African Leaders Initiative programme initiated by President Obama, and he explained that by investing in the overall well-being of a community and its people, and focusing on that economy, you can enrich everyone for a better quality of life. She also met with the owners of Sobae Frozen, an entrepreneurial duo who created their small business as a solution to food waste, creating vegan sorbet from unused fruit from Victoria Yards. At the end of her visit, The Duchess was moved by the original poetry of Belita Andre, the winner of the Poetry Grandslam. In her reading she said: “The Maker’s Valley is a social and enterprise hub, a wave between my corner of the world and yours. Insisting that beyond the anchors of survival. How to make sure that everyone gets to shore, pass around an ocean of stars, not because our sleepless nights are equal but because our dreams are.” • #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
Según reveló la biografia "Finding Freedom", la identidad de la persona que se escondía tras el pseudónimo "actriz en activo" era un "secreto a voces" entre sus compañeros de profesión, pero Meghan nunca se animó a reconocer públicamente que se trataba de ella.
Comentarios