Meghan Markle y su blog secreto como actriz

En secreto se tuvo que conducir durante mucho tiempo la ex actriz Meghan Markle, quién dejo escrito sus experiencias buenas y malas durante su busqueda por un personaje principal, hasta llegar a su meta, logrando ser un miembro de producción de la serie "Suits".

Bajo el seudónimo de "Actriz en activo" escribió por años un blog Meghan Markle.

Estados Unidos.- La duquesa de Sussex documentó sus fracasos y triunfos en Hollywood antes de conseguir el papel en la serie "Suits" en un blog anónimo llamado "The Working Actress".

Antes de sus inicios como gurú e influencer con el portal "The Tig", dedicado a su pasión por la comida, los viajes y la moda, la duquesa de Sussex manejó durante un par de años un blog llamado "The Working Actress".

 

Como el nombre del blog indica, Meghan documentó sus experiencias como aspirante a estrella de Hollywood en ese diario virtual: desde sus audiciones para distintos trabajos a sus experiencias en el set de rodaje. 

La mayor característica fue su sentido del humor y la sinceridad con que narraba los aspectos más frívolos de la industria, sin morderse la lengua a la hora de discutir por ejemplo la importancia del físico a la hora de conseguir un papel de peso. 

 

Según reveló la biografia "Finding Freedom", la identidad de la persona que se escondía tras el pseudónimo "actriz en activo" era un "secreto a voces" entre sus compañeros de profesión, pero Meghan nunca se animó a reconocer públicamente que se trataba de ella.  

