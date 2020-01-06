Líderes culturales condenan amenazas de Trump contra Irán
Instituciones como el MET de Nueva York y el Victoria & Albert Museum de Londres expresaron su desacuerdo con la actitud del mandatario en el conflicto actual con Irán.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Líderes de instituciones culturales condenaron la amenaza que realizó el presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump contra el patrimonio cultural de Irán.
El Met de Nueva York publicó a través de su cuenta de Twitter un comunicado que estuvo firmado por el presidente y CEO del Met, Daniel H. Weiss y el director Max Hollein.
Allí aseguran que apuntar a los sitios de patrimonio cultural global es algo aborrecible de acuerdo a los valores colectivos de la sociedad ya que su mundo conoce con precisión lo que se gana al proteger los sitios culturales y también lo que significa la destrucción de los sitios culturales.
1) “The targeting of sites of global cultural heritage is abhorrent to the collective values of our society. Our world knows precisely what is gained from protecting cultural sites, and, tragically, what is lost when destruction and chaos prevail.— The Met (@metmuseum) January 6, 2020
En estos tiempos difíciles debemos recordar la importar de proteger el patrimonio, "los objetos y lugares por los cuales los individuos, comunidades y naciones se conectan con su historia y patrimonio", agregó el informe.
De acuerdo con Artnews, Thomas Campbell, exdirector del Met y actual director del Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, escribió a través de Instagram que los directores de museos por lo general están detrás del telón, pero cuando el presidente de Estados Unidos invierte todos los sistemas de valores de su país y llama a ataques destructivos contra el patrimonio se tiene que hablar con vehemencia y urgencia.
Map showing UNESCO world heritage sites in Iran: Normally speaking, museum directors remain behind the scenes, orchestrating thoughtful dialogues between mutually respectful colleagues about topical cultural affairs. But when the President of the United States inverts every value system our country previously stood for, and calls for destructive attacks against cultural sites in one of the oldest civilizations of the world, you have to speak out vehemently and urgently. Qasem Soleimani was clearly a calculating and sadistic Iranian operative, responsible for the death of many US and allied troops and civilians. The rights and wrongs of his state-sanctioned murder are complex. But for President Trump to backstop this action by threatening cultural sites in Iran is to reduce western values to those of the ISIS fanatics who destroyed cultural sites in Mosul, Nineveh and Palmyra in 2014 and 2015. Not to mention the iconoclastic atrocities of despots and tyrants in previous centuries. We are better than this, in diplomacy, rhetoric and action. Let’s hold high the flame of shared cultural achievements that remind us of our common humanity, across time, geography, faith and politics.
Tritram Hunt, director del Victoria & Albert Museum de Londres, indicó que las amenazas de Trump deben ser condenadas y que esto era de gran preocupación por la normalización de la destrucción cultural como un objetivo de guerra.
La directora general de la Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, dijo en una reunión con el embajador iraní ante la organización que tanto Teherán como Washington habían firmado una convención de 1972 que obligaba a los Estados a no tomar "ninguna medida deliberada que pudiera dañar directa o indirectamente el patrimonio cultural y natural" de otros Estados.
"La Convención de 1972 establece, entre otras cosas, que cada uno de los Estados Partes en la misma 'se obliga a no tomar deliberadamente ninguna medida que pueda causar daño, directa o indirectamente, al patrimonio cultural y natural [...] situado en el territorio de otros Estados Partes'", destaca.
