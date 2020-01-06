No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Estilos

Líderes culturales condenan amenazas de Trump contra Irán

Instituciones como el MET de Nueva York y el Victoria & Albert Museum de Londres expresaron su desacuerdo con la actitud del mandatario en el conflicto actual con Irán.

Avatar del

Por El Unievrsal

El Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York, EU.(Tomada de la red)

El Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York, EU. | Tomada de la red

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Líderes de instituciones culturales condenaron la amenaza que realizó el presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump contra el patrimonio cultural de Irán.

El Met de Nueva York publicó a través de su cuenta de Twitter un comunicado que estuvo firmado por el presidente y CEO del Met, Daniel H. Weiss y el director Max Hollein.

Allí aseguran que apuntar a los sitios de patrimonio cultural global es algo aborrecible de acuerdo a los valores colectivos de la sociedad ya que su mundo conoce con precisión lo que se gana al proteger los sitios culturales y también lo que significa la destrucción de los sitios culturales.

En estos tiempos difíciles debemos recordar la importar de proteger el patrimonio, "los objetos y lugares por los cuales los individuos, comunidades y naciones se conectan con su historia y patrimonio", agregó el informe.

De acuerdo con Artnews, Thomas Campbell, exdirector del Met y actual director del Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, escribió a través de Instagram que los directores de museos por lo general están detrás del telón, pero cuando el presidente de Estados Unidos invierte todos los sistemas de valores de su país y llama a ataques destructivos contra el patrimonio se tiene que hablar con vehemencia y urgencia.

>

Tritram Hunt, director del Victoria & Albert Museum de Londres, indicó que las amenazas de Trump deben ser condenadas y que esto era de gran preocupación por la normalización de la destrucción cultural como un objetivo de guerra.

La directora general de la Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, dijo en una reunión con el embajador iraní ante la organización que tanto Teherán como Washington habían firmado una convención de 1972 que obligaba a los Estados a no tomar "ninguna medida deliberada que pudiera dañar directa o indirectamente el patrimonio cultural y natural" de otros Estados.

"La Convención de 1972 establece, entre otras cosas, que cada uno de los Estados Partes en la misma 'se obliga a no tomar deliberadamente ninguna medida que pueda causar daño, directa o indirectamente, al patrimonio cultural y natural [...] situado en el territorio de otros Estados Partes'", destaca.

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota

Comentarios