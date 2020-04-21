La lista de películas y series que se han retrasado por el coronavirus

Este 2020 no ha sido nada fácil para la industria del cine y la televisión ante la presencia del coronavirus.

Desde que se dio a conocer la pandemia lamentablemente muchas producciones han tenido que detener su rodaje.

Las más destacadas que se esperaban para este año se encuentran: Mulán, Black Widow, Wonder Woman y la novena entrega de Rápidos y Furiosos.

En 2019 se obtuvieron más 31.000 millones de dólares de taquilla a nivel mundial. Pero de acuerdo a las cifras The Hollywood Reporter, los analistas ahora calculan que la recaudación ha caído drásticamente y ya se habrían perdido 5.000 millones a causa del COVID-19

Todas las películas y series que se han retrasado por el coronavirus

Películas con estreno retrasado

Fast and Furious 9 (2 de abril de 2021)

Viuda Negra (6 de noviembre)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (5 de noviembre de 2021)

Eternals (12 de febrero de 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings (7 de mayo de 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (18 de febrero de 2022)

Un lugar tranquilo 2 (sin fecha)

The New Mutants (sin fecha)

Morbius (19 de marzo de 2021)

Wonder Woman 1984 (14 de agosto)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (5 de marzo de 2021)

Top Gun: Maverick (23 de diciembre)

Peter Rabbit 2: A la fuga (31 de julio)

Antlers: Criatura oscura (sin fecha)

Un amigo extraordinario (verano)

Sin tiempo para morir (12 de noviembre)

Uncharted (8 de octubre de 2021)

Mulan (sin fecha)

Greyhound (sin fecha)

Resistencia (sin fecha)

Pinocho (sin fecha)

First Love (sin fecha)

La profesora de piano (sin fecha)

Antebellum (sin fecha)

Antlers (sin fecha)

Artemis Fowl (sin fecha)

The Artist's Wife (sin fecha)

Bacurau (sin fecha)

Beastie Boys Story (sin fecha)

Bob's Burgers: The Movie 89 de abril de 2021)

Fatherhood (23 de octubre de 2020)

Free Guy (11 de diciembre)

Candyman (25 de septiembre)

Charm City Kings (sin fecha)

The Climb (17 de julio)

Jungle Cruise (30 de julio de 2021)

The French Dispatch (16 de octubre)

Malignant (sin fecha)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (2 de julio de 2021)

Nobody (26 de febrero de 2021)

The Tomorrow War (sin fecha)

Praise This (sin fecha)

Promising Young Woman (sin fecha)

Raya And The Lasy Dragoon (12 de marzo de 2021)

Run (sin fecha)

Run Sweetheart Run (sin fecha)

Saint Maud (sin fecha)

Scoob (sin fecha)

Shirley (sin fecha)

Sing 2 (22 de diciembre de 2021)

Soul (20 de noviembre)

Spiral (sin fecha)

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run (31 de julio)

Cartas a Roxane (15 de mayo)

La belle époque (10 de octubre)

Temblores (mayo)

Divino amor (sin fecha)

The Boy: La maldición de Brahms (sin fecha)

Operación Camarón (11 de septiembre)

Películas con rodaje retrasado

The Batman

Jurassic World Dominion

Uncharted

Cinderella

La Sirenita

Avatar 2

Samaritan

Red Notice

Mission: Impossible 7

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings

The Last Duel

Nightmare Alley

Animales Fantásticos 3

Home Alone

Indiana Jones 5

Macbeth

Matrix 4

Peter Pan & Wendy

Shrine



Series con rodaje retrasado

The Witcher

The Lord of the Rings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

WandaVision

Loki

El cuento de la criada

The Flash

Batwoman

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Anatomía de Grey

Gracie and Franky

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Fear The Walking Dead

Young Sheldon

The Undoing

Supernatural

Stranger Things

See

Riverdale

The Resident

Pose

Peaky Blinders

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Modern Family

The Mandalorian

Lucifer

The Last Man Standing

Killing Eve

The Good Doctor

The Goldbergs

Foundation

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

Fargo

Euphoria

Empire

Dynasty

The Crown

Bull

Charmed

The Bold Type

Blindspot

The Blacklist

Black Monday

Billions

Barry

Archer

9-1-1

The 100



Con información de América Economía y As.com