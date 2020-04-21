La lista de películas y series que se han retrasado por el coronavirus
Este 2020 no ha sido nada fácil para la industria del cine y la televisión ante la presencia del coronavirus
Este 2020 no ha sido nada fácil para la industria del cine y la televisión ante la presencia del coronavirus.
Desde que se dio a conocer la pandemia lamentablemente muchas producciones han tenido que detener su rodaje.
Las más destacadas que se esperaban para este año se encuentran: Mulán, Black Widow, Wonder Woman y la novena entrega de Rápidos y Furiosos.
En 2019 se obtuvieron más 31.000 millones de dólares de taquilla a nivel mundial. Pero de acuerdo a las cifras The Hollywood Reporter, los analistas ahora calculan que la recaudación ha caído drásticamente y ya se habrían perdido 5.000 millones a causa del COVID-19
Todas las películas y series que se han retrasado por el coronavirus
Películas con estreno retrasado
Fast and Furious 9 (2 de abril de 2021)
Viuda Negra (6 de noviembre)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (5 de noviembre de 2021)
Eternals (12 de febrero de 2021)
Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings (7 de mayo de 2021)
Thor: Love and Thunder (18 de febrero de 2022)
Un lugar tranquilo 2 (sin fecha)
The New Mutants (sin fecha)
Morbius (19 de marzo de 2021)
Wonder Woman 1984 (14 de agosto)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (5 de marzo de 2021)
Top Gun: Maverick (23 de diciembre)
Peter Rabbit 2: A la fuga (31 de julio)
Antlers: Criatura oscura (sin fecha)
Un amigo extraordinario (verano)
Sin tiempo para morir (12 de noviembre)
Uncharted (8 de octubre de 2021)
Mulan (sin fecha)
Greyhound (sin fecha)
Resistencia (sin fecha)
Pinocho (sin fecha)
First Love (sin fecha)
La profesora de piano (sin fecha)
Antebellum (sin fecha)
Antlers (sin fecha)
Artemis Fowl (sin fecha)
The Artist's Wife (sin fecha)
Bacurau (sin fecha)
Beastie Boys Story (sin fecha)
Bob's Burgers: The Movie 89 de abril de 2021)
Fatherhood (23 de octubre de 2020)
Free Guy (11 de diciembre)
Candyman (25 de septiembre)
Charm City Kings (sin fecha)
The Climb (17 de julio)
Jungle Cruise (30 de julio de 2021)
The French Dispatch (16 de octubre)
Malignant (sin fecha)
Minions: The Rise Of Gru (2 de julio de 2021)
Nobody (26 de febrero de 2021)
The Tomorrow War (sin fecha)
Praise This (sin fecha)
Promising Young Woman (sin fecha)
Raya And The Lasy Dragoon (12 de marzo de 2021)
Run (sin fecha)
Run Sweetheart Run (sin fecha)
Saint Maud (sin fecha)
Scoob (sin fecha)
Shirley (sin fecha)
Sing 2 (22 de diciembre de 2021)
Soul (20 de noviembre)
Spiral (sin fecha)
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run (31 de julio)
Cartas a Roxane (15 de mayo)
La belle époque (10 de octubre)
Temblores (mayo)
Divino amor (sin fecha)
The Boy: La maldición de Brahms (sin fecha)
Operación Camarón (11 de septiembre)
Películas con rodaje retrasado
The Batman
Jurassic World Dominion
Uncharted
Cinderella
La Sirenita
Avatar 2
Samaritan
Red Notice
Mission: Impossible 7
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings
The Last Duel
Nightmare Alley
Animales Fantásticos 3
Home Alone
Indiana Jones 5
Macbeth
Matrix 4
Peter Pan & Wendy
Shrine
Series con rodaje retrasado
The Witcher
The Lord of the Rings
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
WandaVision
Loki
El cuento de la criada
The Flash
Batwoman
Supergirl
Superman & Lois
Anatomía de Grey
Gracie and Franky
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Fear The Walking Dead
Young Sheldon
The Undoing
Supernatural
Stranger Things
See
Riverdale
The Resident
Pose
Peaky Blinders
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
Modern Family
The Mandalorian
Lucifer
The Last Man Standing
Killing Eve
The Good Doctor
The Goldbergs
Foundation
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
Fargo
Euphoria
Empire
Dynasty
The Crown
Bull
Charmed
The Bold Type
Blindspot
The Blacklist
Black Monday
Billions
Barry
Archer
9-1-1
The 100
Con información de América Economía y As.com
Comentarios