Jari Jones la actriz trans que desató polémicas en publicidad de Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein emprendió una campaña en el mes de la diversidad y en la misma figura la actriz trans Jari Jones rompiendo todo tipo de estereotipos.

Una gigantografía de ella apareció en las calles de Nueva York y sacudió las redes sociales. También es partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter y forma parte de la comunidad afrodescendientes.

"Proud in my Calvins" es el nombre de la campaña que protagoniza para promover el respeto y la igualdad. Fueron en total 9 personas las seleccionadas por esta marca.

Hace una semana Jones compartió la noticia de la valla en sus redes sociales celebrando con varios que le acompañaron y descorchando una botella de champagne.

Escribió que se sintió muy horada de estar allí y representar lo que con demasiada frecuencia han hecho sentir fea e indigna que es a través de su imagen.

“Presento esta imagen, yo mismo y todo lo que mi cuerpo representa para mi comunidad y mi familia elegida, con la esperanza de que se vean más claramente que nunca y se den cuenta de que son dignos de celebración, de compasión, de amor y gratitud”, fue parte de su mensaje.

En el caso de la cuenta en Instagram de Calvin Klein también compartieron un escrito dirigido a esta campaña de la que forma parte Jari Jones y fue su testimonio. “Había gente esperándome, una vez que di el salto a este viaje llamado Transición, parado allí con los brazos abiertos, listo para mostrarme amor, compasión y respeto”.

Sin embargo, esto fue criticado en las redes sociales e incluso Jones hizo referencia a esto en su cuenta en Instagram.

“Aprendiendo hoy que, aunque este viaje será una bendición para el universo, Dios y los antepasados, hay cosas y personas, detrás de las pantallas de la computadora y los teléfonos, que intentarán absorber cada onza de alegría que me queda en el cuerpo”

"Hoy me libero de la fuerza de @alokvmenon @huntythelion @tessholliday @luhshawnay @andrejworldwide @watchshayslay @ihartericka @aaron___philip @fatfemme y todos los que sostienen los latidos de mi corazón, que han pasado por patadas mentales y a veces físicas, pero se han mantenido resistentes. , para poder llegar a este punto hoy. Gracias por tus palabras que me retienen hoy. Gracias por tus palabras que hoy me limpian la sangre del labio. Gracias por tus palabras que me permiten sonreír a través de los golpes. Gracias por sus palabras que me recuerdan que lo valemos", escribió.

Con información de El Clarin.