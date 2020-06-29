Jari Jones la actriz trans que desató polémicas en publicidad de Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein emprendió una campaña en el mes de la diversidad y en la misma figura la actriz trans Jari Jones rompiendo todo tipo de estereotipos.
Una gigantografía de ella apareció en las calles de Nueva York y sacudió las redes sociales. También es partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter y forma parte de la comunidad afrodescendientes.
"Proud in my Calvins" es el nombre de la campaña que protagoniza para promover el respeto y la igualdad. Fueron en total 9 personas las seleccionadas por esta marca.
Hace una semana Jones compartió la noticia de la valla en sus redes sociales celebrando con varios que le acompañaron y descorchando una botella de champagne.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . - Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride�� #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Escribió que se sintió muy horada de estar allí y representar lo que con demasiada frecuencia han hecho sentir fea e indigna que es a través de su imagen.
“Presento esta imagen, yo mismo y todo lo que mi cuerpo representa para mi comunidad y mi familia elegida, con la esperanza de que se vean más claramente que nunca y se den cuenta de que son dignos de celebración, de compasión, de amor y gratitud”, fue parte de su mensaje.
En el caso de la cuenta en Instagram de Calvin Klein también compartieron un escrito dirigido a esta campaña de la que forma parte Jari Jones y fue su testimonio. “Había gente esperándome, una vez que di el salto a este viaje llamado Transición, parado allí con los brazos abiertos, listo para mostrarme amor, compasión y respeto”.
Sin embargo, esto fue criticado en las redes sociales e incluso Jones hizo referencia a esto en su cuenta en Instagram.
REVEALING THE UGLY : Learning today that though this ride will be such a blessing from the universe , god and the ancestors , there are things and people, miserable behind computer and phones screens that will try to suck out every ounce of joy I have left in my body. It comes with the territory I guess. It comes with showing the world that Black folks, that Trans folks , that Fat folks can be celebrated and loved and empowered publicly. I’m practicing self love everyday , I’m practicing boundaries everyday , I’m practicing balance everyday to armor myself for this fight but I know it’s gonna be a tough road ahead but like my queer trans ancestors belived, the people and the community and the youth I’m doing all this for ....are worth the mental ass kicking!!!!! Today I pull from the strength of @alokvmenon @huntythelion @tessholliday @luhshawnay @andrejworldwide @watchshayslay @ihartericka @aaron___philip @fatfemme and all of those who hold my heart strings , that have gone through mental and maybe sometimes physical ass kickings, but stayed resilient , so that I could reach this point today. Thank you for your words that are holding me today. Thank you for your words that are wiping the blood off my lip today. Thank you for your words that are allowing me to smile through the punches. Thank you for your words that remind me that we are worth it. . . #translivesmatter #blacklivesmatter . . #transgender #trans #blacklivesmatter #diversity #marginalized #thisisamerica #freedom #blacklivesmatter #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel ##plussizemodel #bodypositive #transmodel #revolution #liberation #newyork #editorialphotography #editorial #photography
“Aprendiendo hoy que, aunque este viaje será una bendición para el universo, Dios y los antepasados, hay cosas y personas, detrás de las pantallas de la computadora y los teléfonos, que intentarán absorber cada onza de alegría que me queda en el cuerpo”
"Hoy me libero de la fuerza de @alokvmenon @huntythelion @tessholliday @luhshawnay @andrejworldwide @watchshayslay @ihartericka @aaron___philip @fatfemme y todos los que sostienen los latidos de mi corazón, que han pasado por patadas mentales y a veces físicas, pero se han mantenido resistentes. , para poder llegar a este punto hoy. Gracias por tus palabras que me retienen hoy. Gracias por tus palabras que hoy me limpian la sangre del labio. Gracias por tus palabras que me permiten sonreír a través de los golpes. Gracias por sus palabras que me recuerdan que lo valemos", escribió.
Con información de El Clarin.
