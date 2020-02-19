No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Isabel II prohíbe a Meghan y Harry usar la marca 'Sussex Royal'

Los todavía duques habrían gastado mucho dinero en la construcción de su sitio "SussexRoyal.com", en el que comunican su trabajo de filantropía.

Por El Universal

Harry y Meghan tenían planes de arrancar una nueva organización benéfica llamada Sussex Royal. | Tomada de la red

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Ahora sí, no hay vuelta de para atrás: la reina Isabel II habló y prohibió tajantemente que su nieto, el príncipe Harry, y Meghan Markle hagan uso de la marca "Sussex Royal" para sus fines comerciales.

Los todavía duques habrían gastado mucho dinero en la construcción de su sitio "SussexRoyal.com", en el que comunican su trabajo de filantropía, sus actividades reales y su participación en el Commonwealth.

De acuerdo con reportes, la reina Isabel II y sus ayudantes oficiales decidieron que la palabra "real" debe ser eliminada de la marca "Sussex Royal" y no debe estar relacionada con su trabajo comercial, pues Meghan y Harry habrían registrado toda cantidad de artículos que pensarían vender a través de su sitio, como ropa y artículos para el hogar.

Foto: Internet

Y además de la inversión que Harry y Meghan han hecho a sus redes sociales y al sitio, tenían planes de arrancar una nueva organización benéfica llamada Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, la cual, también tendrá que modificarse, informó "Daily Mail".

"Se entiende que la pareja ha aceptado que, como parte de sus nuevos arreglos de trabajo, no podrán usar el nombre real de Sussex como esperaban", informó el diario inglés.

