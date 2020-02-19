Isabel II prohíbe a Meghan y Harry usar la marca 'Sussex Royal'
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Ahora sí, no hay vuelta de para atrás: la reina Isabel II habló y prohibió tajantemente que su nieto, el príncipe Harry, y Meghan Markle hagan uso de la marca "Sussex Royal" para sus fines comerciales.
Los todavía duques habrían gastado mucho dinero en la construcción de su sitio "SussexRoyal.com", en el que comunican su trabajo de filantropía, sus actividades reales y su participación en el Commonwealth.
De acuerdo con reportes, la reina Isabel II y sus ayudantes oficiales decidieron que la palabra "real" debe ser eliminada de la marca "Sussex Royal" y no debe estar relacionada con su trabajo comercial, pues Meghan y Harry habrían registrado toda cantidad de artículos que pensarían vender a través de su sitio, como ropa y artículos para el hogar.
Y además de la inversión que Harry y Meghan han hecho a sus redes sociales y al sitio, tenían planes de arrancar una nueva organización benéfica llamada Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, la cual, también tendrá que modificarse, informó "Daily Mail".
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store...” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal
"Se entiende que la pareja ha aceptado que, como parte de sus nuevos arreglos de trabajo, no podrán usar el nombre real de Sussex como esperaban", informó el diario inglés.
