"Finding Freedom" revela secretos de los Duques de Sussex
El libro “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” es una inquietante biografía no autorizada de la pareja que abandonó la realeza a principios de este año.
INGLATERRA.- "Finding Freedom" salió a la venta el martes pero desde hace semanas está dando de qué hablar por la información hasta ahora desconocida de la vida de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry como miembros de la familia real británica.
La biografía Finding Freedom que narra desde los inicios de la relación sentimental de los duques de Sussex y el cúmulo de circunstancias que los llevó a abandonar la monarquía británica, ha causado un gran revuelo por la información que recopila acerca, por ejemplo, de los desencuentros del príncipe Harry con su hermano el príncipe William a raíz de su compromiso con Meghan Markle o la actitud 'snob' con que su círculo de allegados la habría recibido.
El duque de 35 años y la duquesa de Sussex, de 39 años, aclararon que nunca fueron entrevistados para la realización de este libro y no contribuyeron a la historia de los autores Omid Scobie y Carolyn Durand, que proporciona un alto nivel de detalles personales y un relato dramático de los hechos que condujeron a la partida de los Sussex de la vida real.
Muchos medios de comunicación publicaron que habría la posibilidad de que la pareja británica hubiera participado en la redacción de este libro, pero uno de los dos autores de "Finding Freedom" desmintió los rumores sobre sus "reuniones secretas" con Harry y Meghan, y confirmó que nunca los entrevistó formalmente.
La declaración vino de su equipo, que niegan haber participado del libro. Sin embargo, la publicación está repleta de una gran cantidad de detalles de su vida privada e información detrás de escena, que deja en evidencia que muchos de los detalles personales fueron otorgados por personas muy cercanas al matrimonio, que recientemente acaban de adquirir una residencia en Santa Bárbara, California.
