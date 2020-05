El MET de NY reabrirá en agosto y cancela su Met Gala

Pinkies up, dear followers—this week's #MuseumTeaTime is fit for a queen ���� Between 1835 and 1843, French queen Marie-Amélie ordered at least seven sets of this design to send as diplomatic gifts. (It's unclear if the set was intended for display or use, but lovely either way, no?) The bamboo handles, the painted emblems, the shape of the tray and its scrolling feet—these features and more were inspired by Chinese lacquerware and porcelains, while the decorative motifs and the color scheme of white, pink, and gold are European in character. This blending of Asian forms with European decoration reflects the taste of mid-19th-century France. �� Sèvres Manufactory (French, 1740–present). Coffee and tea service (déjeuner chinois réticulé), 1855–61. Hard-paste porcelain. @met_esda #MetAnywhere [Image description: An intricate and ornate pink, white, and gold tea service.]

