Yanet García rompe en llanto tras hablar de la pérdida de peso que logró su mamá
La actriz señala que actualmente estudia una carrera de nutrición gracias a la motivación de su madre.
LOS ÁNGELES, California.- Yanet García llegó hasta las lágrimas en un reciente video compartido en su cuenta oficial de Instagram en donde cuenta que una situación personal la inspiró a estudiar nutrición en una de las mejores escuelas de Estados Unidos.
‘’La mayoría de ustedes conocen mi viaje desde ser muy delgada hace 10 años hasta tomar la decisión de transformar mi cuerpo y mi salud’’, expresa Yanet sobre cómo fue que se interesó en el mundo fitness.
La actriz agregó que su vida a cambiado mucho debido a ello y que recientemente se dio cuenta que puede ayudar a cambiar la vida de los demás, pues así lo están logrando con su propia madre, quien recurrió a ella para pedirle ayuda sobre su salud.
‘’Recientemente, mi mamá me dijo que no estaba contenta con su salud y su imagen corporal y que quería estar saludable. Así que la puse en mi plan personal, y en un mes perdió 15 kilos, se ve y se siente más joven y comenzó a sanar de adentro hacia afuera’’, contó la famosa.
García confiesa que fue su madre quien la motivó a enfocarse y estudiar más respecto al tema debido a que le había sido de mucho ayuda a ella, fue al recordar las palabras de su madre que Yanet soltó las lágrimas.
‘’Me di cuenta de que puedo ayudar a muchas más personas, pero yo mismo quería aprender más sobre nutrición, así que me uní a la escuela @nutritionschool Institute of Integrative Nutrition School y ¡me asombra lo mucho que estoy aprendiendo!’’, aseguró.
