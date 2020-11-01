VIDEO: Kim Kardashian en diminuto traje de baño que deja poco a la imaginación incendia Instagram
Kim “resurge de las aguas" con un diminuto traje de baño de dos piezas, color verde limón, en el cual deja ver, más de lo normal, sus atributos.
La socialité y empresaria Kim Kardashian sigue celebrando a lo grande sus 40’s y hace saber a sus seguidores que está en su mejor momento, después de mostrarse en un traje de baño que deja poco a la imaginación y camina sensualmente hacia la cámara.
Como si se tratara la esposa de “Poseidón”, la sex simbol posa para sus seguidores de Instagram mientras disfruta las paradisiacas aguas de una isla privada a la que acudió con algunos miembros de su familia y amigos, y así darle la bienvenida a la década de los 40.
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
Kim “resurge de las aguas" con un diminuto traje de baño de dos piezas, color verde limón, en el cual deja ver, más de lo normal, sus atributos, y el efecto en cámara lenta hace encender hasta cualquier chimenea del Polo Norte.
De inmediato sus seguidores llenaron la bandeja de comentarios de piropos y elogios hacia la esposa de Kanye West, con quien procreó cuatro hijos, aunque pareciera que no ha tenido ni uno, con esa escultural figura que se carga.
A un día de haberse publicado, la estrella de “Keeping Up Whit The Kardashians” tiene más de 5.2 millones de “me gusta” y más de 30 mil mensajes, en los que no dejaron de elogiar los encantos de Kim.
En días pasado pudimos ver el regalo tan emotivo y significativo en la vida Kim, que recibió de su esposo Kanye, y se trataba de un holograma de su fallecido padre Robert Kardashian, en el que le decía lo orgulloso que se sentía de ella por lo mucho que ha logrado, especialmente por animarse a estudiar la licenciatura en Derecho, como él lo hizo alguna vez y en la cual fue tan exitoso.
For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨�� It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨
