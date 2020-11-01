VIDEO: Kim Kardashian en diminuto traje de baño que deja poco a la imaginación incendia Instagram

La socialité y empresaria Kim Kardashian sigue celebrando a lo grande sus 40’s y hace saber a sus seguidores que está en su mejor momento, después de mostrarse en un traje de baño que deja poco a la imaginación y camina sensualmente hacia la cámara.

Como si se tratara la esposa de “Poseidón”, la sex simbol posa para sus seguidores de Instagram mientras disfruta las paradisiacas aguas de una isla privada a la que acudió con algunos miembros de su familia y amigos, y así darle la bienvenida a la década de los 40.

Kim “resurge de las aguas" con un diminuto traje de baño de dos piezas, color verde limón, en el cual deja ver, más de lo normal, sus atributos, y el efecto en cámara lenta hace encender hasta cualquier chimenea del Polo Norte.

De inmediato sus seguidores llenaron la bandeja de comentarios de piropos y elogios hacia la esposa de Kanye West, con quien procreó cuatro hijos, aunque pareciera que no ha tenido ni uno, con esa escultural figura que se carga.

A un día de haberse publicado, la estrella de “Keeping Up Whit The Kardashians” tiene más de 5.2 millones de “me gusta” y más de 30 mil mensajes, en los que no dejaron de elogiar los encantos de Kim.

En días pasado pudimos ver el regalo tan emotivo y significativo en la vida Kim, que recibió de su esposo Kanye, y se trataba de un holograma de su fallecido padre Robert Kardashian, en el que le decía lo orgulloso que se sentía de ella por lo mucho que ha logrado, especialmente por animarse a estudiar la licenciatura en Derecho, como él lo hizo alguna vez y en la cual fue tan exitoso.