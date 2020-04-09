Twenty One Pilots lanza nuevo tema titulado "Level of Concern"

LOS ÁNGELES.- Twenty One Pilots ha dado esperanza al mundo este jueves y lanzó su nuevo tema "Level of Concern", el cual se inspira en la situación actual por la pandemia de coronavirus.

El nuevo sencillo sale después de que el líder Tyler Joseph bromeó con material nuevo el lunes (6 de abril) escribiendo en Twitter: "Siempre escribiendo, pero este parece que debería salir ahora".

Si bien el tuit despertó inmediatamente la emoción entre los fanáticos, Joseph confirmó el lanzamiento en una serie de publicaciones, diciendo que "una parte del dinero que gane esta canción" irá a Crew Nation, una organización benéfica creada por Live Nation para ayudar personas que trabajan en la industria de la música en vivo que han sido afectadas por el coronavirus.

Letra



Need you, tell me

Need you, tell me



Panic on the brain, world has gone insane

Things are starting to get heavy, mm

I can't help but think I haven't felt this way

Since I asked you to go steady



Wonderin' would you be my little quarantine?

Or is this the way it ends?



'Cause I told you my level of concern

But you walked by like you never heard

And you could bring down my level of concern

Just need you to tell me we're alright

Tell me we're okay



Panic on the brain, Michael's gone insane

Julie starts to make me nervous

I don't really care what they would say

I'm asking you to stay

In my bunker underneath the surface



Wonderin' would you be my little quarantine? (Quarantine)

Or is this the way it ends?



'Cause I told you my level of concern

But you walked by like you never heard

And you could bring down my level of concern

Just need you to tell me we're alright

Tell me we're okay, yeah



Tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay, yeah

Tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay

Bring down my level of concern

Just need you to tell me we're alright

Tell me we're okay, yeah



'Cause I told you my level of concern

But you walked by like you never heard

You could bring down my level of concern

Just need you to tell me we're alright

Tell me we're okay

I need you to tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay

Need you to tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay

I need you to tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay

Need you to tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay

Need you now

I need you now



'Cause I told you my level of concern

But you walked by like you never heard

And you could bring down my level of concern

Just need you to tell me we're alright

Tell me we're okay, yeah



Tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay, yeah

Tell me we're alright, tell me we're okay

You could bring down my level of concern

Just need you to tell me we're alright

Tell me we're okay, yeah



In a world where you could just lie to me (Need you)

And I'd be okay, we'll be okay (Level of concern)

We're gonna be okay (Just need you to tell me we're alright)

Tell me we're okay, I need you

Need you, tell me

Need you, tell me