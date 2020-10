Tachan de “analfabeta” a Kylie Jenner por no saber cuál es la bandera de Australia

hi guys, my team is working hard on my @kylieskin sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7! �� can’t wait!



