Prince Harry can now wear military uniform to Queen’s vigil after being denied

Prince Harry will be wearing his military uniform when he takes part in a special vigil for Queen Elizabeth II this Saturday, Page Six has confirmed.

A source exclusively tells Page Six that Harry — who was previously told he could not wear the military uniform — did not request the change.

“He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige,” our source says.

A source told The Daily Mirror, who first reported the news on Thursday, that it was a “ludicrous situation” in the first place.

“The Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans,” a source told the newspaper. “It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Harry, are expected to stand on Saturday evening for a 15-minute vigil alongside their grandmother’s coffin.

The Queen’s other grandchildren including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn will also be taking part in the vigil at Westminster Hall.