Premios Oscar: Lista de ganadores al momento
Te compartimos todas las películas nominadas al Oscar y en negritas las que van ganando.
Mejor película
"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)
"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Elvis
"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Mejor dirección
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Martin McDonagh - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg - "Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Ana de Armas - "Rubia" (Blonde)
Michelle Williams - "Los Fableman" (The Fablemans)
Michelle Yeoh - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor actor de reparto
Judd Hirsh - "Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Brian Tyree Henry - (Causeway)
Mejor guion original
"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor guion adaptado
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Living
"Glass Onion. Un misterio de Knives out" (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)
Top Gun: Maverick
"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)
Mejor edición
Tár
"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Elvis
"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película internacional
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues) - Alemania
"Argentina, 1985" - Argentina
Close - Bélgica/Francia/Países Bajos
Eo - Polonia
The Quiet Girl - Irlanda
Mejor película de animación
"Pinocho" (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
The Sea Beast
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
"El gato con botas: el ultimo deseo" (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
"Red" (Turning Red)
Mejor diseño de producción
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Babylon
Elvis
"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)
Mejor fotografía
Elvis
Empire of Light
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Tár
"Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades" (Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths)
Mejor vestuario
Babylon
"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Elvis
"La señora Harris va a París" (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
"Batman" (The Batman)
The whale
Elvis
Mejor sonido
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Elvis
"Batman" (The Batman)
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores efectos visuales
"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)
"Batman" (The Batman)
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor banda sonora
"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)
Babylon
"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)
"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)
Mejor canción original
Lift Me Up - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold my hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is a Life - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Applause - Tell It Like a Woman
Mejor largometraje documental
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
"Volcanes: la tragedia de Katia y Maurice Krafft" (Fire of Love)
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Mejor corto documental
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
"El efecto Martha Mitchell" (The Martha Mitchell Effect)
Stranger at the Gate
Mejor corto animado
"El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo" (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)
"El marinero volador" (The Flying Sailor)
"Vendedores de hielo" (Ice Merchants)
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the WorldIs Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor corto de ficción
An Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride
