Premios Oscar: Lista de ganadores al momento

Te compartimos todas las películas nominadas al Oscar y en negritas estarán las que van ganando.

Mejor película

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Mejor dirección

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - "Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Ana de Armas - "Rubia" (Blonde)

Michelle Williams - "Los Fableman" (The Fablemans)

Michelle Yeoh - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor de reparto

Judd Hirsh - "Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan - "Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brian Tyree Henry - (Causeway)

Mejor guion original

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Living

"Glass Onion. Un misterio de Knives out" (Glass Onion: a knives out mistery)

Top Gun: Maverick

"Ellas hablan" (Women Talking)

Mejor edición

Tár

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Elvis

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película internacional

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues) - Alemania

"Argentina, 1985" - Argentina

Close - Bélgica/Francia/Países Bajos

Eo - Polonia

The Quiet Girl - Irlanda

Mejor película de animación

"Pinocho" (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

The Sea Beast

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

"El gato con botas: el ultimo deseo" (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

"Red" (Turning Red)

Mejor diseño de producción

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Babylon

Elvis

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

"Pinocho", del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, ganó el domingo el Oscar a Mejor Película Animada, el tercer Premio de la Academia de su carrera.

Mejor fotografía

Elvis

Empire of Light

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Tár

"Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades" (Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths)

Mejor vestuario

Babylon

"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Elvis

"La señora Harris va a París" (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Batman" (The Batman)

The whale

Elvis

Mejor sonido

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Elvis

"Batman" (The Batman)

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores efectos visuales

"Avatar: el camino del agua" (Avatar: The Way of Water)

"Batman" (The Batman)

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

"Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor banda sonora

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Babylon

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin)

"Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

"Los Fabelman" (The Fabelmans)

Mejor canción original

Lift Me Up - "Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold my hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Naatu Naatu - RRR

This Is a Life - "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman

Mejor largometraje documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

"Volcanes: la tragedia de Katia y Maurice Krafft" (Fire of Love)

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor corto documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

"El efecto Martha Mitchell" (The Martha Mitchell Effect)

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor corto animado

"El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo" (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse)

"El marinero volador" (The Flying Sailor)

"Vendedores de hielo" (Ice Merchants)

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the WorldIs Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor corto de ficción

An Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Night Ride