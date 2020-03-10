Por primera vez A-ha se presentará en México

A-ha, la legendaria banda ochentera de synth pop, cuya fama mundial se consolidó gracias a su sencillo “Take On Me”, se presentará por primera vez en México con un concierto confirmado en la Ciudad de México el próximo 22 de septiembre en el Auditorio Nacional.

La agrupación se presentará como parte de la gira “Hunting High Land Low Live”, para celebrar los 35 años del lanzamiento de su primer disco de estudio.

La producción discográfica está conformada por 10 temas: “Take on Me”, “Train of Thought”, “Hunting High and Low”, “The Blue Sky”, “Living A Boy’s Adventure Tale”, “The Sun Always Shines on T.V.”, “Love Is Reason”, “And You Tell Me”, “I Dream Myself Alive” y “Here I Stand and Face the Rain”.

A-ha es uno de los grupos más reconocidos de los ochentas de de new wave/soft rock, cuenta con más de cinco discos grabados; en 1994 se separaron y fue hasta el 2000 que regresaron con “Minor Earth | Major Sky”.