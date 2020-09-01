"Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo"; Michael B. Jordan se despide de Chadwick Boseman

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Michael B. Jordan habló sobre la muerte de su coprotagonista de “Black Panther”, Chadwick Boseman, y compartió un emotivo tributo en las redes sociales pocos días después de que se anunció que Boseman murió a los 43 años después de una batalla de cuatro años contra el cáncer de colon.



"He estado tratando de encontrar las palabras, pero nada se acerca a cómo me siento", escribió Jordan en Instagram junto con fotos de él con Boseman.



"He estado reflexionando sobre cada momento, cada conversación, cada risa, cada desacuerdo, cada abrazo ... todo. Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo".

Jordan, quien encarnó a “N'Jadaka / Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens” en “Black Panther”, compartió su extensa declaración el lunes, donde charló sobre cómo el artista lo ayudó a inicios de su carrera.



"Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, dijiste que estábamos vinculados para siempre, y ahora la verdad de eso significa más para mí que nunca", comentó.



"Desde casi el comienzo de mi carrera, comenzando con ‘All My Children’ cuando tenía 16 años me abriste el camino. Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y lo hayas sabido o no. He estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivado por tu grandeza. Todo lo que le has dado al mundo, las leyendas y héroes que nos has demostrado que somos ... vivirá siempre. Pero lo que más duele es que ahora entiendo cuán leyenda y héroe eres tú. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas… Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o de regalarte tus flores mientras estabas aquí ".

El actor terminó su homenaje agregando: "Extrañaré tu honestidad, tu generosidad, tu sentido del humor y dones increíbles. Extrañaré el regalo de compartir espacio contigo en las escenas. Estoy dedicando el resto de mis días para vivir como tú lo hiciste. Con gracia, valor y sin remordimientos. '¿¡Es este tu rey !?' Sí. ¡Lo es! Descansa en el poder, hermano ".