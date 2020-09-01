"Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo"; Michael B. Jordan se despide de Chadwick Boseman
El coprotagonista de "Black Panther" dedicó un extenso y emotivo mensaje al actor, quien era uno de sus amigos más cercanos
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Michael B. Jordan habló sobre la muerte de su coprotagonista de “Black Panther”, Chadwick Boseman, y compartió un emotivo tributo en las redes sociales pocos días después de que se anunció que Boseman murió a los 43 años después de una batalla de cuatro años contra el cáncer de colon.
"He estado tratando de encontrar las palabras, pero nada se acerca a cómo me siento", escribió Jordan en Instagram junto con fotos de él con Boseman.
"He estado reflexionando sobre cada momento, cada conversación, cada risa, cada desacuerdo, cada abrazo ... todo. Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo".
Jordan, quien encarnó a “N'Jadaka / Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens” en “Black Panther”, compartió su extensa declaración el lunes, donde charló sobre cómo el artista lo ayudó a inicios de su carrera.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
"Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, dijiste que estábamos vinculados para siempre, y ahora la verdad de eso significa más para mí que nunca", comentó.
"Desde casi el comienzo de mi carrera, comenzando con ‘All My Children’ cuando tenía 16 años me abriste el camino. Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y lo hayas sabido o no. He estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivado por tu grandeza. Todo lo que le has dado al mundo, las leyendas y héroes que nos has demostrado que somos ... vivirá siempre. Pero lo que más duele es que ahora entiendo cuán leyenda y héroe eres tú. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas… Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o de regalarte tus flores mientras estabas aquí ".
El actor terminó su homenaje agregando: "Extrañaré tu honestidad, tu generosidad, tu sentido del humor y dones increíbles. Extrañaré el regalo de compartir espacio contigo en las escenas. Estoy dedicando el resto de mis días para vivir como tú lo hiciste. Con gracia, valor y sin remordimientos. '¿¡Es este tu rey !?' Sí. ¡Lo es! Descansa en el poder, hermano ".
