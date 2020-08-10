''Off The Wall'' de Michael Jackson llega a su 41 aniversario desde su lanzamiento en 1979

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Este 10 de agosto se cumplen 41 años desde el estreno del quinto álbum de estudio, como solista, de Michael Jackson, ‘’Off the Wall’’.

Fue el 10 de agosto pero de 1979 cuando el ‘’Rey del Pop’’ lanzó un disco lleno de grandes éxitos que ayudaron aún más al crecimiento dentro de su carrera musical.

El disco vendió aproximadamente 20 millones de copias en todo el mundo y la revista Rolling Stone lo incluyó en la lista de los 100 más vendidos de la década de los 70 y en la lista de los 500 mejores álbumes de todos los tiempo.

De ‘’Off The Wall’’ se desprende el primer sencillo titulado ‘’Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough’’, el cual obtuvo gran éxito en los Estados Unidos y en el Reino Unido. Con este tema, Jackson ganó su primer Grammy en la categoría de mejor interpretación vocal de R&B masculina.

A diferencia de los discos previos y posteriores al mismo, Off the Wall contiene un sonido mucho más soul y se aproxima más a las melodías de música afroamericana, pero también hay funk y disco.

Se grabaron tres vídeos musicales con el fin de promocionar el material: «Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough», «She's Out of My Life» y «Rock with You», de los cuales los dos primeros serían incluidos en diversas compilaciones de grandes éxitos del artista, en especial en Number Ones, un disco que recopila todos sus números uno.

El disco fue reeditado el 16 de octubre de 2001, bajo el nombre de Off the Wall: Special Edition, como se hizo con sus dos discos posteriores, Thriller y Bad. En esta ocasión, se incluyó un nuevo libreto que incluía todas las letras de las canciones.