New Order y Pet Shop Boys harán gira juntos

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Dos de las bandas del synth-pop de los 80 y la música dance alternativa, se reunirán para realizar una gira este verano.

Anteriormente en Electronic, que consistía en Bernard Sumner y Johnny Marr de New Order, trabajaron con Neil Tennant de Pet Shop Boys en su sencillo debut "Getting Away With It" en 1989.

El Unity Tour llegará a anfiteatros y arenas en toda América del Norte, incluidas las paradas en el Hollywood Bowl, el Madison Square Garden y el Gorge. La gira comienza en Toronto el 5 de septiembre.

El último álbum de estudio de New Order, Music Complete llegó en 2015 y lanzó ‘‘∑ (No, 12k, Lg, 17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes’’, álbum en vivo el año pasado. Jugaron una residencia en Miami a principios de este año.

En cuanto a Pet Shop Boys, ‘Hotspot’, fue lanzado el mes pasado.

A continuación la lista completa de los lugares que estarán visitando las bandas.

5/5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage 9/9 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/11 - Filadelfia, PA - TD Pavilion en The Mann

9/12 - Nueva York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15/9 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

18/9 - Chicago, IL - Pabellón Huntington Bank en la Isla Norte

9/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Armería

24/9 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

26/9 - George, WA - Anfiteatro Gorge

9/30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/2 - Los Ángeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

