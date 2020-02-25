No te pierdas las últimas noticias

New Order y Pet Shop Boys harán gira juntos

Las bandas iniciarán este verano en Toronto. 

New Order y Pet Shop Boys llevarán su música a norte américa.

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Dos de las bandas del synth-pop de los 80 y la música dance alternativa, se reunirán para realizar una gira este verano.

Anteriormente en Electronic, que consistía en Bernard Sumner y Johnny Marr de New Order, trabajaron con Neil Tennant de Pet Shop Boys en su sencillo debut "Getting Away With It" en 1989.

El Unity Tour llegará a anfiteatros y arenas en toda América del Norte, incluidas las paradas en el Hollywood Bowl, el Madison Square Garden y el Gorge. La gira comienza en Toronto el 5 de septiembre.

El último álbum de estudio de New Order, Music Complete llegó en 2015 y lanzó ‘‘∑ (No, 12k, Lg, 17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes’’, álbum en vivo el año pasado. Jugaron una residencia en Miami a principios de este año.

En cuanto a Pet Shop Boys, ‘Hotspot’, fue lanzado el mes pasado.

A continuación la lista completa de los lugares que estarán visitando las bandas.

5/5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage 9/9 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
9/11 - Filadelfia, PA - TD Pavilion en The Mann
9/12 - Nueva York, NY - Madison Square Garden
15/9 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
18/9 - Chicago, IL - Pabellón Huntington Bank en la Isla Norte
9/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Armería
24/9 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
26/9 - George, WA - Anfiteatro Gorge
9/30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
10/2 - Los Ángeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
 

