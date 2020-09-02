No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Muestran avance de la nueva atracción de Mickey y Minnie en Disneyland

Aunque por ahora está cerrado el acceso al parque de diversiones por la pandemia, la magia se sigue construyendo y para muestra las fotografías del adelanto.

Avatar del

Por Andrea García

Runnamuck Park.(Cortesía)

Runnamuck Park. | Cortesía

TIJUANA, BC.- Un vistazo a la nueva atracción Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ha dado Disneyland a través de la cuenta de Kenny Potrock, presidente de Disneyland Resort.

Aunque por ahora está cerrado el acceso al parque de diversiones por la pandemia, la magia se sigue construyendo y para muestra las fotografías del adelanto.

La atracción se tiene contemplado abrir en el 2023 en la zona conocida como Mickey’s Toontown, la cual cuenta la historia del mundo de los dibujos animados de Mickey y Minnie, que llevará al espectador en un tren dirigido por Goofy como ingeniero.

Por ahora en Anaheim, California solo está abierto el Centro Comercial y las tiendas principales de Disney, sigue sin haber fecha de reapertura para California Adventure y Disneyland Resort.

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota
  • Disneyland

Comentarios