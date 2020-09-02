Muestran avance de la nueva atracción de Mickey y Minnie en Disneyland
Aunque por ahora está cerrado el acceso al parque de diversiones por la pandemia, la magia se sigue construyendo y para muestra las fotografías del adelanto.
TIJUANA, BC.- Un vistazo a la nueva atracción Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ha dado Disneyland a través de la cuenta de Kenny Potrock, presidente de Disneyland Resort.
La atracción se tiene contemplado abrir en el 2023 en la zona conocida como Mickey’s Toontown, la cual cuenta la historia del mundo de los dibujos animados de Mickey y Minnie, que llevará al espectador en un tren dirigido por Goofy como ingeniero.
I am thrilled to share my “Happiest View on Earth” with you today, a special peek outside a window at our Team Disney Anaheim building. This particular view offers a behind-the-magic look at a momentous milestone that happened today at @Disneyland park – the first steel beam has been placed for what will be the future Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, scheduled to open for guests in 2023! Swipe and take a look! #RunawayRailway
Por ahora en Anaheim, California solo está abierto el Centro Comercial y las tiendas principales de Disney, sigue sin haber fecha de reapertura para California Adventure y Disneyland Resort.
Sixty-five years ago today, Walt Disney’s dream became a reality. He created this truly special place for guests of all ages to have fun together. I want to thank the amazing Cast of the Disneyland Resort for keeping his dream alive by creating happiness and making magic for people around the world. To commemorate this special day in Disney history, I hope you enjoy this unique retelling of Walt’s dedication. Happy 65th Anniversary to the Disneyland Resort! #DisneylandResort #Disneyland #Disneyland65thAnniversary #CastMember
