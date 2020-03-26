Muere actor de la serie You de Netflix por coronavirus
La compañía de teatro con sede en Nueva York Playwrights Horizons reveló la noticia a través de un tributo en las redes sociales.
LOS ÁNGELES.-La estrella de la película Crocodile Dundee y la serie de Netflix You, Mark Blum, han muerto a los 69 años a causa del coronavirus.
Escribieron: “Con amor y corazones, Playwrights Horizons rinde homenaje a Mark Blum, un querido amigo de toda la vida y un artista consumado que falleció esta semana”.
With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb— Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020
Era conocido por su papel de Union Bob en la serie Mozart in the Jungle de Amazon y como Mr. Mooney en You de Netflix.
Recientemente, tuvo papeles en varios programas de televisión, incluidos Almost Family, Succession y The Good Fight.
The great theatre actor Mark Blum has passed away from coronavirus. I loved so many of his performances over the years, especially in The Assembled Parties. He was known as one of the nicest guys in the business. My heart goes out to his friends, family, students & colleagues. �� pic.twitter.com/sp7tbVjlTh— Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) March 26, 2020
