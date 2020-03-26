No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Muere actor de la serie You de Netflix por coronavirus

La compañía de teatro con sede en Nueva York Playwrights Horizons reveló la noticia a través de un tributo en las redes sociales.

Por El Imparcial

LOS ÁNGELES.-La estrella de la película Crocodile Dundee y la serie de Netflix You, Mark Blum, han muerto a los 69 años a causa del coronavirus.

Escribieron: “Con amor y corazones, Playwrights Horizons rinde homenaje a Mark Blum, un querido amigo de toda la vida y un artista consumado que falleció esta semana”.

Era conocido por su papel de Union Bob en la serie Mozart in the Jungle de Amazon y como Mr. Mooney en You de Netflix.

Recientemente, tuvo papeles en varios programas de televisión, incluidos Almost Family, Succession y The Good Fight.

