Modelo anuncia embarazo tras ser diagnosticada con Síndrome de Ovario Poliquístico

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La modelo de Victoria’s Secret Romee Strijd anunció que espera a su primer hijo con su esposo Laurens van Leeuwen dos años después de ser diagnosticada con Síndrome de Ovario Poliquístico (PCOS por sus siglas en inglés), un trastorno hormonal que puede causar problemas de fertilidad.

"Hace 2 años me diagnosticaron PCOS después de no tener mi período durante 7 años", escribió la modelo holandesa en Instagram el jueves. "Estaba devastada porque ser madre y formar una familia con @laurensvleeuwen es mi mayor sueño ... Estaba tan asustada que nunca podría hacerlo porque me dijeron que era más difícil tener bebés de forma natural", escribió

Strijd, de 24 años, explicó que su PCOS fue causado por su cuerpo bajo estrés mental constante, pero que la ha ayudado mucho hacer ejercicio y comer bien sin restringir alimentos.

"Creo que presioné mucho a mi cuerpo y, sinceramente, cada cuerpo es muy diferente, pero creo que mi peso no era bueno para que mi cuerpo funcionara correctamente y no podía soportar el viaje constante", agregó.