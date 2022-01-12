Tendencias
Lista completa de nominados a los premios SAG

Esta es la lista de nominados a la 28a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla.

Avatar del

Por AP

Los Premios SAG se entregarán el 27 de febrero.(AP)

Los Premios SAG se entregarán el 27 de febrero. | AP

NUEVA YORK, Nueva York.- Lista de nominados a la 28a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 27 de febrero.

CINE

Mejor elenco: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “House of Gucci”, “King Richard”.

Mejor actor: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

Mejor actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”.

Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”; Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Ruth Negga, “Passing”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Black Widow”, “Dune”, “The Matrix Resurrections”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings”.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Morning Show”, “Squid Game”, “Succession”, “Yellowstone”.

Mejor elenco de comedia: “The Great”, “Hacks”, “The Kominsky Method”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Sandra Oh, “The Chair”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Cobra Kai”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, “Mare of Easttown”, “Squid Game”.

