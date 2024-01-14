Lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024
La ceremonia de premios de los Critics Choice Awards estuvo llena de humor y un ambiente festivo.
CALIFORNIA.- Este año, la ceremonia de premios de los Critics Choice Awards estuvo llena de humor y un ambiente festivo. Los ganadores han estado arrasando en varias premiaciones, y también hubo algunas sorpresas. Aquí te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados y los ganadores:
Cine
Mejor Película
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Mejor Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers- GANADOR
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things- GANADOR
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers- GANADOR
Mejor Actor Joven
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers- GANADOR
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Mejor Elenco de Actuación
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction- GANADOR
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guion Original
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie- GANADOR
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor Fotografía
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie- GANADOR
James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Mejor Edición
William Goldenberg, Air
Nick Houy, Barbie
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie- GANADOR
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Barbie- GANADOR
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Mejores Efectos Visuales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Comedia
American Fiction
Barbie- GANADOR
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- GANADOR
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
Anatomy of a Fall- GANADOR
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Canción
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie- GANADOR
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“This Wish,” Wish
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
Mejor Banda Sonora
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Televisión
Mejor Serie Dramática
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max)- GANADOR
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actor en una Serie Dramática
Kieran Culkin, Succession- GANADOR
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession- GANADORA
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show- GANADOR
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown- GANADORA
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX)- GANADORA
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor de Comedia
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear- GANADOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear- GANADORA
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear- GANADOR
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building- GANADORA
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Mejor Serie Limitada
Beef (Netflix)- GANADORA
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor Película para Televisión
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) – GANADORA
Reality (HBO | Max)
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun, Beef- GANADOR
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Juno Temple, Fargo
Ali Wong, Beef- GANADORA
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers- GANADOR
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
Maria Bello, Beef- GANADORA
Billie Boullet, A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Mejor Serie Extranjera
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix)- GANADORA
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Mejor Serie Animada
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)- GANADORA
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
Mejor Programa de Entrevistas
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)- GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)- GANADOR
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
