Lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024

CALIFORNIA.- Este año, la ceremonia de premios de los Critics Choice Awards estuvo llena de humor y un ambiente festivo. Los ganadores han estado arrasando en varias premiaciones, y también hubo algunas sorpresas. Aquí te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados y los ganadores:

Cine

Mejor Película

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers- GANADOR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things- GANADOR

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers- GANADOR

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers- GANADOR

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Mejor Elenco de Actuación

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction- GANADOR

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Original

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie- GANADOR

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie- GANADOR

James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

William Goldenberg, Air

Nick Houy, Barbie

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie- GANADOR

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Barbie- GANADOR

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

American Fiction

Barbie- GANADOR

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- GANADOR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall- GANADOR

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie- GANADOR

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“This Wish,” Wish

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Televisión

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)- GANADOR

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor Actor en una Serie Dramática

Kieran Culkin, Succession- GANADOR

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession- GANADORA

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show- GANADOR

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown- GANADORA

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)- GANADORA

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Actor de Comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear- GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear- GANADORA

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear- GANADOR

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building- GANADORA

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mejor Serie Limitada

Beef (Netflix)- GANADORA

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor Película para Televisión

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) – GANADORA

Reality (HBO | Max)

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun, Beef- GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Ali Wong, Beef- GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers- GANADOR

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Maria Bello, Beef- GANADORA

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Mejor Serie Extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)- GANADORA

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor Serie Animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)- GANADORA

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Mejor Programa de Entrevistas

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)- GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

También podría interesarte: Momentos sobresalientes en la alfombra roja de los Critics Choice Awards

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)- GANADOR

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)