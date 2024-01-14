GA4 - Google Analitycs
Lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2024

La ceremonia de premios de los Critics Choice Awards estuvo llena de humor y un ambiente festivo.

Por Redacción/GH

Aquí te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados y los ganadores.

CALIFORNIA.- Este año, la ceremonia de premios de los Critics Choice Awards estuvo llena de humor y un ambiente festivo. Los ganadores han estado arrasando en varias premiaciones, y también hubo algunas sorpresas. Aquí te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados y los ganadores:

Cine

Mejor Película

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers- GANADOR
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things- GANADOR

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers- GANADOR

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers- GANADOR
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Mejor Elenco de Actuación

Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction- GANADOR
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Original

Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie- GANADOR
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer- GANADOR

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie- GANADOR
James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

William Goldenberg, Air
Nick Houy, Barbie
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie- GANADOR
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Barbie- GANADOR
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

American Fiction
Barbie- GANADOR
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- GANADOR
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall- GANADOR
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie- GANADOR
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“This Wish,” Wish
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer- GANADOR
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

 
 

Televisión

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max)- GANADOR
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor Actor en una Serie Dramática

Kieran Culkin, Succession- GANADOR
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession- GANADORA
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show- GANADOR
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown- GANADORA
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX)- GANADORA
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Actor de Comedia

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear- GANADOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear- GANADORA
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear- GANADOR
Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building- GANADORA
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mejor Serie Limitada

Beef (Netflix)- GANADORA
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor Película para Televisión

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) – GANADORA
Reality (HBO | Max)

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun, Beef- GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Juno Temple, Fargo
Ali Wong, Beef- GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers- GANADOR
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Maria Bello, Beef- GANADORA
Billie Boullet, A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Mejor Serie Extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix)- GANADORA
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)

Mejor Serie Animada

Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)- GANADORA
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)

Mejor Programa de Entrevistas

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)- GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)- GANADOR
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

