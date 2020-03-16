Kristofer Hivju, actor de Game of Thrones, es diagnosticado con coronavirus
En una publicación realizada en Instagram el lunes, el actor Kristofer Hivju, que interpretó a Tormund Giantsbane en la serie de HBO, dijo que dio positivo por COVID-19.
LONDRES.- Un actor de "Juego de Tronos" es la última celebridad en decir que le diagnosticaron el coronavirus.
Hivju, un actor noruego, reveló que él y su familia se están aislando a sí mismos.
"Estamos bien de salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", escribió. "Hay personas con mayor riesgo de que este virus pueda ser un diagnóstico devastador, así que les exhorto a todos a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávense las manos, mantengan una distancia de 1,5 metros de los demás, entren en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo que puedan para detener la propagación del virus”.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
