No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Kristofer Hivju, actor de Game of Thrones, es diagnosticado con coronavirus

En una publicación realizada en Instagram el lunes, el actor Kristofer Hivju, que interpretó a Tormund Giantsbane en la serie de HBO, dijo que dio positivo por COVID-19.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

En una publicación realizada en Instagram el lunes, el actor Kristofer Hivju, que interpretó a Tormund Giantsbane en la serie de HBO, dijo que dio positivo por COVID-19.

En una publicación realizada en Instagram el lunes, el actor Kristofer Hivju, que interpretó a Tormund Giantsbane en la serie de HBO, dijo que dio positivo por COVID-19.

LONDRES.- Un actor de "Juego de Tronos" es la última celebridad en decir que le diagnosticaron el coronavirus.

En una publicación realizada en Instagram el lunes, el actor Kristofer Hivju, que interpretó a Tormund Giantsbane en la serie de HBO, dijo que dio positivo por COVID-19.

Hivju, un actor noruego, reveló que él y su familia se están aislando a sí mismos.

"Estamos bien de salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", escribió. "Hay personas con mayor riesgo de que este virus pueda ser un diagnóstico devastador, así que les exhorto a todos a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávense las manos, mantengan una distancia de 1,5 metros de los demás, entren en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo que puedan para detener la propagación del virus”.
 

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota

Comentarios