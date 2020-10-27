Kanye West reacciona al llamado de Jennifer Aniston sobre no votar por él
La actriz invitó a sus seguidores a que sean responsables con su voto.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Hace varios días Jennifer Aniston tomó su cuenta de Instagram para dar a conocer que había votado por Joe Biden y Kamala Harris, no obstante, la actriz no desaprovechó la oportunidad para invitar a sus seguidores a no votar por Kanye West.
La famosa fue muy directa durante el fin de semana con un postdata: "PD: no es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sé responsable”.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early ���� I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️��⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible ����
Claro está que esta invitación llegó a ojos y oídos del rapero, quien no dudo en responderle mediante su cuenta de Twitter, en una publicación que ahora parece haber sido eliminada.
Kanye tomó una captura de pantalla de un artículo con el titular: “Jennifer Aniston respalda a Joe Biden, le dice a los fanáticos que 'no es divertido votar por Kanye'”. Luego subtituló la foto: “Vaya, esa entrevista con Rogan los sacudió”.
Las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos culminan el 03 de noviembre.
