Kanye West reacciona al llamado de Jennifer Aniston sobre no votar por él

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Hace varios días Jennifer Aniston tomó su cuenta de Instagram para dar a conocer que había votado por Joe Biden y Kamala Harris, no obstante, la actriz no desaprovechó la oportunidad para invitar a sus seguidores a no votar por Kanye West.

La famosa fue muy directa durante el fin de semana con un postdata: "PD: no es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sé responsable”.

Claro está que esta invitación llegó a ojos y oídos del rapero, quien no dudo en responderle mediante su cuenta de Twitter, en una publicación que ahora parece haber sido eliminada.

Kanye tomó una captura de pantalla de un artículo con el titular: “Jennifer Aniston respalda a Joe Biden, le dice a los fanáticos que 'no es divertido votar por Kanye'”. Luego subtituló la foto: “Vaya, esa entrevista con Rogan los sacudió”.

Las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos culminan el 03 de noviembre.