Justin Timberlake celebra el cumpleaños de su esposa Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake felicitó a su amada esposa Jessica Biel en su cumpleaños número 38, regalándole un pastel y cumpliendo su deseo de no cantarle “feliz cumpleaños”.

“Feliz cumpleaños al AMOR de mi vida... Una nueva aventura cada día y un tesoro para mí. No puedo esperar para compartir muchos más de estos contigo. Gracias por aguantarme cuando huelo mal después de una ronda de golf o cuando huelo mal en general. Eres el más de lo más, mi amor! Te adoro.”, escribió.

Biel agradeció en su cuenta de instagram a su esposo por tan lindo detalle de festejar en pijamas y por organizarle una fiesta.

“Celebrando mi cumpleaños con estilo... y con eso quiero decir, en pijama. Hice que Justin PROMETER que no me cantara feliz cumpleaños, así que improvisó. Lo siento, no pueden escucharlo, pero todavía me estoy riendo. Gracias, maravilloso humano, por escucharme realmente y por organizar mi fiesta. Y gracias a todos por los deseos de cumpleaños. Sintiendo el amor”.

La pareja lleva junta desde 2008, contrajeron matrimonio en 2012 y tienen un hijo que nació en 2015.