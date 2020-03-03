Justin Timberlake celebra el cumpleaños de su esposa Jessica Biel
El cantante le envió un mensaje de amor a su amada esposa.
Justin Timberlake felicitó a su amada esposa Jessica Biel en su cumpleaños número 38, regalándole un pastel y cumpliendo su deseo de no cantarle “feliz cumpleaños”.
“Feliz cumpleaños al AMOR de mi vida... Una nueva aventura cada día y un tesoro para mí. No puedo esperar para compartir muchos más de estos contigo. Gracias por aguantarme cuando huelo mal después de una ronda de golf o cuando huelo mal en general. Eres el más de lo más, mi amor! Te adoro.”, escribió.
Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you. Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you. HUZ
Biel agradeció en su cuenta de instagram a su esposo por tan lindo detalle de festejar en pijamas y por organizarle una fiesta.
“Celebrando mi cumpleaños con estilo... y con eso quiero decir, en pijama. Hice que Justin PROMETER que no me cantara feliz cumpleaños, así que improvisó. Lo siento, no pueden escucharlo, pero todavía me estoy riendo. Gracias, maravilloso humano, por escucharme realmente y por organizar mi fiesta. Y gracias a todos por los deseos de cumpleaños. Sintiendo el amor”.
Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing ��. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.
La pareja lleva junta desde 2008, contrajeron matrimonio en 2012 y tienen un hijo que nació en 2015.
