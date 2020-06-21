Justin Bieber desmiente con pruebas haber abusado de dos chicas
Tras ser acusado de abusar sexualmente a dos mujeres, Justin Bieber muestra pruebas de que sus historias no son verdaderas.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Justin Bieber está envuelto en otro escándalo más, esta vez porque dos chicas aseguraron que fueron abusadas por él.
Danielle y Kadi, las supuestas víctimas, contaron a través de sus redes sociales sobre el abuso sexual que sufrieron cuando el cantante iba de gira por Estados Unidos.
“Mi nombre es Danielle. El 09 de marzo de 2014 fue abusada sexualmente por Justin Bieber”, escribió en twitter.
Posteriormente, Kadi escribió “Le creo a Danielle, yo también soy víctima de abuso sexual por parte de Justin Bieber”.
I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s— Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020
El canadiense, hizo uso de su cuenta de twitter para desmentir de dichas acusaciones, mostrando “pruebas” de que él nunca tuvo contacto con ninguna de las dos chicas.
“Normalmente no abordo las cosas, ya que he tratado con acusaciones aleatorias durante toda mi carrera, pero después de hablar con mi esposa y mi equipo, decidí hablar sobre un tema esta noche.”, escribió Bieber.
I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
“En las últimas 24 horas apareció un nuevo tweet que contó una historia de mí involucrado con abuso sexual el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin, Texas, en el hotel Four seasons. Quiero ser claro. No hay verdad en esta historia. De hecho, como pronto mostraré, nunca estuve presente en ese lugar.”, continuó.
In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
El cantante siguió diciendo “Según contó su historia, sorprendí a una multitud en Austin en Sxsw, donde estuve en el escenario con mi asistente en el escenario secundario y canté algunas canciones. Lo que esta persona no sabía es que asistí a ese espectáculo con mi entonces novia Selena Gomez”.
As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
“La otra razón por la que esta historia podría decir que me estaba quedando en el ‘Four Seasons’ fue porque un tweet del 2014 el 10 de marzo y no el 9 dice que me vieron allí. Este es ese tuit”, explicó.
The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Además, el intérprete de “Intentions” publicó más pruebas de que él nunca se quedó en el hotel que la supuesta víctima dijo.
Bieber aseguró que una acusación de abuso sexual debe tomarse muy en serio y es por eso que decidió dar su respuesta.
Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
