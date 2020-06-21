No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Justin Bieber desmiente con pruebas haber abusado de dos chicas

Tras ser acusado de abusar sexualmente a dos mujeres, Justin Bieber muestra pruebas de que sus historias no son verdaderas.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

Tras ser acusado de abusar sexualmente a dos mujeres, Justin Bieber muestra pruebas de que sus historias no son verdaderas.(Instagram: haileybieber)

Tras ser acusado de abusar sexualmente a dos mujeres, Justin Bieber muestra pruebas de que sus historias no son verdaderas. | Instagram: haileybieber

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Justin Bieber está envuelto en otro escándalo más, esta vez porque dos chicas aseguraron que fueron abusadas por él.

Danielle y Kadi, las supuestas víctimas, contaron a través de sus redes sociales sobre el abuso sexual que sufrieron cuando el cantante iba de gira por Estados Unidos.

“Mi nombre es Danielle. El 09 de marzo de 2014 fue abusada sexualmente por Justin Bieber”, escribió en twitter.

 

Posteriormente, Kadi escribió “Le creo a Danielle, yo también soy víctima de abuso sexual por parte de Justin Bieber”.

El canadiense, hizo uso de su cuenta de twitter para desmentir de dichas acusaciones, mostrando “pruebas” de que él nunca tuvo contacto con ninguna de las dos chicas.

“Normalmente no abordo las cosas, ya que he tratado con acusaciones aleatorias durante toda mi carrera, pero después de hablar con mi esposa y mi equipo, decidí hablar sobre un tema esta noche.”, escribió Bieber.

 

“En las últimas 24 horas apareció un nuevo tweet que contó una historia de mí involucrado con abuso sexual el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin, Texas, en el hotel Four seasons. Quiero ser claro. No hay verdad en esta historia. De hecho, como pronto mostraré, nunca estuve presente en ese lugar.”, continuó.

El cantante siguió diciendo “Según contó su historia, sorprendí a una multitud en Austin en Sxsw, donde estuve en el escenario con mi asistente en el escenario secundario y canté algunas canciones. Lo que esta persona no sabía es que asistí a ese espectáculo con mi entonces novia Selena Gomez”.

“La otra razón por la que esta historia podría decir que me estaba quedando en el ‘Four Seasons’ fue porque un tweet del 2014 el 10 de marzo y no el 9 dice que me vieron allí. Este es ese tuit”, explicó.

 

Además, el intérprete de “Intentions” publicó más pruebas de que él nunca se quedó en el hotel que la supuesta víctima dijo.

Bieber aseguró que una acusación de abuso sexual debe tomarse muy en serio y es por eso que decidió dar su respuesta.

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota

Comentarios