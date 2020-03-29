No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Espectáculos

Jennifer Lopez demuestra que no solo es buena para bailar, también puede jugar béisbol

JLo demostró que puede hacerle la competencia a su futuro esposo A Rod.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

JLo demostró que puede hacerle la competencia a su futuro esposo A Rod.(Instagram: jlo)

JLo demostró que puede hacerle la competencia a su futuro esposo A Rod. | Instagram: jlo

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Todos sabemos que Jennifer Lopez tiene múltiples talentos, ya que canta, baile y actúa, pero ahora presumió uno nuevo, también sabe jugar béisbol.

Alex Rodríguez, ex beisbolista y pareja de JLo presumió en un vídeo donde la cantante y sus hijos se divierten en cuarentena jugando béisbol.

La familia no pierde el tiempo durante la pandemia del coronavirus, pues se entretienen quemando la energía haciendo ejercicio y diferentes actividades.

 

La también actriz demostró que puede hacerle la competencia a su futuro esposo, bateando cada bola.

