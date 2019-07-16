Jenna Jameson volvió a su peso ideal

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Tras su embarazo, la actriz porno Jenna Jameson subió más de 30 kilos, luego los bajó con una fuerte dieta, lo cual le permite hoy en día dar consejos a sus seguidores de las redes sociales.



"Decidí recuperar mi salud cuando Batel cumplió 1 año", contó hace unos meses Jenna, quien agregó que ya le tenía problemas para seguir el ritmo de su hijo.



"Me siento rara cuando la gente me pregunta mi rutina de ejercicios. Siento que no creerán que perdí todo este peso sólo con dieta, pero es la verdad. Desearía ser ávida del gimnasio, pero no lo soy. Desprecio el gimnasio", sostuvo Jameson.



Jenna fue enfática al subrayar que todo lo hizo por cuestiones de salud y sin el afán de complacer o ceder a las críticas que tanto se hacen sentir en las redes sociales.



"Mi pérdida de peso nunca fue para complacer a la sociedad. La de ustedes tampoco debería serla. Es para su salud, es para estar con nuestros hijos, para la longevidad. Así que sigan sexys pero ¡luchen por la salud!".