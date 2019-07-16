Jenna Jameson volvió a su peso ideal
Jenna fue enfática al subrayar que todo lo hizo por cuestiones de salud.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Tras su embarazo, la actriz porno Jenna Jameson subió más de 30 kilos, luego los bajó con una fuerte dieta, lo cual le permite hoy en día dar consejos a sus seguidores de las redes sociales.
"Decidí recuperar mi salud cuando Batel cumplió 1 año", contó hace unos meses Jenna, quien agregó que ya le tenía problemas para seguir el ritmo de su hijo.
"Me siento rara cuando la gente me pregunta mi rutina de ejercicios. Siento que no creerán que perdí todo este peso sólo con dieta, pero es la verdad. Desearía ser ávida del gimnasio, pero no lo soy. Desprecio el gimnasio", sostuvo Jameson.
Jenna fue enfática al subrayar que todo lo hizo por cuestiones de salud y sin el afán de complacer o ceder a las críticas que tanto se hacen sentir en las redes sociales.
"Mi pérdida de peso nunca fue para complacer a la sociedad. La de ustedes tampoco debería serla. Es para su salud, es para estar con nuestros hijos, para la longevidad. Así que sigan sexys pero ¡luchen por la salud!".
Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee. We all do it���� There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it. But how do we get the where with all to begin again? For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse! It’s ok to feel discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed. Channel that into positivity and know there are so many on this journey right along with you! Love you guys! #beforeandafter #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #ketodiet #keto #youcandoit
This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy... but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis! #beforeandafter #ketodiet #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #hawaiilife #postpartumbody #fitnessmotivation
Body positivity, no matter your size is so important. As you can see in my before pic, I rocked an itty bitty bikini. Because why the hell not? I still felt beautiful. No one took a second glance at me with disappointment and that helped me get over my body shaming inner self. Yes, now I am at goal weight and rock a mom swimsuit, well, because I’m chasing a toddler through the sand... moral of this story is, never let anyone dictate what’s acceptable. We all have cellulite and shake when we walk. Let’s embrace it together��#bodypositive #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #ketodiet #mombod #ketolifestyle #ketotransformation
