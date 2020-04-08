Hombre había visitado Disneylandia todos los días desde hace 8 años y pasó lo del COVID-19
El veterano de la Fuerza Aérea interrumpió su racha de 2 mil 995 días en visitar el sitio.
CALIFORNIA.- A mucha gente le entusiasma ir a Disneylandia, pues lo consideran el lugar más feliz del planeta.
Tal era el caso de Jeff Reitz, de 47 años, de Huntington Beach, que había visitado el parque todos los días desde 2011, hasta que se cerró el 14 de marzo por el COVID-19.
El veterano de la Fuerza Aérea interrumpió su racha de 2 mil 995 días en visitar el sitio.
El parque en Anaheim, California, cerró sus puertas en un intento por evitar la propagación del nuevo coronavirus.
Day 2995: Got to meet #DisneylandResort #President, @@RebeccaCampbellDisneyland, on my #FinalNight. #Disney366 @@Disneyland @@DisneylandToday ■ * LOCATION: #TownSquare #MainStreetUSA #Disneyland ■ * DISNEY: #Disneyland366 #Disney2020 #Disneyland2020 #Disney #DisneyTime #DisneySide #JustGotHappier #YourDisneyStory #HappiestPlaceOnEarth #WeCreateHappiness ■ * EQUIPMENT & APPS: @SamsungMobileUSA @SamsungMobile @SamsungUSA - #Note9 #WithGalaxy @OtterBox - #TeamOtterBox @Anker_Official - #PowerOn @PhotoGrid - #PhotoGrid ■ * TEAM SUPPORT: #Blogger @ABC7LA - #ABC7EyeWitness @KTLA5News - #KTLA @VisitAnaheim - #VisitAnaheim ■ * SEASONAL: ■ * IMAGE: #Photography #ThisIsTheEnd #Goodnight #CastMember
"Todavía estoy ansioso por volver y divertirme más, pero ya se acabó el conteo que estaba haciendo", dijo Reitz al medio OC Register.
Reitz trabaja a tiempo completo como administrador de atención primaria para la Administración de Veteranos en Long Beach. Por lo general, visita Disneylandia después del trabajo y se queda unas tres horas.
Day 2995: #ImHere, now let's go make more #DisneyMemories on this #FridayThe13th, my #LastDay of @@Disney366 adventures. #Disney366 @@Disneyland @@DisneylandToday ■ * LOCATION: #MickeyAndFriendsParkingStructure #DowntownDisney #Disneyland ■ * DISNEY: #Disneyland366 #Disney2020 #Disneyland2020 #Disney #DisneyTime #DisneySide #JustGotHappier #YourDisneyStory #HappiestPlaceOnEarth ■ * EQUIPMENT & APPS: @SamsungMobileUSA @SamsungMobile @SamsungUSA - #Samsung #Note9 #WithGalaxy @OtterBox - #TeamOtterBox @Anker_Official - #PowerOn @InShot - #InShot ■ * TEAM SUPPORT: #Blogger @ABC7LA - #ABC7EyeWitness @KTLA5News - #KTLA @VisitAnaheim - #VisitAnaheim ■ * SEASONAL: ■ * IMAGE: #Photography #ThisIsTheEnd #Selfie
"Escucho la música, te diviertes en los paseos y la gente te sonríe. Esa es una de las razones por las que aún lo hago: esa sonrisa ayuda a refrescarte", declaró Reitz a la Universidad Estatal de California en el periódico estudiantil de Fullerton, The Daily Titan, en 2017.
Por ahora, Disneyland y Walt Disney World están programados para estar cerrados hasta finales de abril. Obviamente, eso podría cambiar, dependiendo de cómo se desarrolle la situación del coronavirus.
Day 2995: Keeping things safe. #Disney366 @@Disneyland @@DisneylandToday ■ * LOCATION: #BlackSpireOutpost #Batuu #StarWarsGalaxysEdge #Disneyland ■ * DISNEY: #Disneyland366 #Disney2020 #Disneyland2020 #Disney #DisneyTime #DisneySide #JustGotHappier #YourDisneyStory #HappiestPlaceOnEarth #WeCreateHappiness ■ * EQUIPMENT & APPS: @SamsungMobileUSA @SamsungMobile @SamsungUSA - #Samsung #Note9 #WithGalaxy @OtterBox - #TeamOtterBox #MyOtterBox @Anker_Official - #PowerOn @PhotoGrid - #PhotoGrid ■ * TEAM SUPPORT: #Blogger @ABC7LA - #ABC7EyeWitness @KTLA5News - #KTLA @VisitAnaheim - #VisitAnaheim ■ * SEASONAL: ■ * IMAGE: #Photography #ThisIsTheEnd #StarWars #Stormtroppers
Day 2985: #BreakTheCode to #Celebrate a #Mysterious 25th #Anniversary to #IndianaJones & the #25YearsOfAdventures he's taken us on. #Disney366 @@Disneyland @@DisneylandToday ■ * LOCATION: #IndianaJonesAdventure #TempleOfTheForbiddenEye #Adventureland #Disneyland ■ * DISNEY: #Disneyland366 #Disneyland2020 #DisneyTime #DisneySide #JustGotHappier #HappiestPlaceOnEarth ■ * EQUIPMENT & APPS: @SamsungMobileUSA @SamsungMobile @SamsungUSA - #WithGalaxy @OtterBox - #TeamOtterBox @Anker_Official - #PowerOn @PhotoGrid - #PhotoGrid ■ * TEAM SUPPORT: #Blogger @ABC7LA - #ABC7EyeWitness @KTLA5News - #KTLA @VisitAnaheim - #VisitAnaheim ■ * SEASONAL: ■ * IMAGE: #Photography #Attraction #Collectable #Decoder #CastMember
Day 2982: #CaughtUp with #Aladdin before the #MagicHappens #Parade. #Disney366 @@Disneyland @@DisneylandToday ■ * LOCATION: #Fantasyland #Disneyland ■ * DISNEY: #Disneyland366 #Disney2020 #Disneyland2020 #Disney #DisneyTime #DisneySide #JustGotHappier #YourDisneyStory #HappiestPlaceOnEarth #WeCreateHappiness ■ * EQUIPMENT & APPS: @SamsungMobileUSA @SamsungMobile @SamsungUSA - #Samsung #Note9 #WithGalaxy @OtterBox - #TeamOtterBox @Anker_Official - #PowerOn @PhotoGrid - #PhotoGrid ■ * TEAM SUPPORT: #Blogger @ABC7LA - #ABC7EyeWitness @KTLA5News - #KTLA @VisitAnaheim - #VisitAnaheim ■ * SEASONAL: ■ * IMAGE: #Photography #Character #PhotoButton
Comentarios