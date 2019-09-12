¡Green Day vuelve al ruedo!
La banda tiene nuevo álbum y nuevo sencillo.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Hace unos días Green Day dio a conocer el título y la fecha de lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum, donde terminaron con la noticia de que irán de gira con Weezer y Fall Out Boy.
Las leyendas del pop-punk estarán de gira el próximo junio en ‘The Hella Mega Tour’ con su 13º álbum de estudio titulado ‘Father of All’. El disco se lanzará el 7 de febrero de 2020.
this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All... out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least... we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All… from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt
En cuanto al primer sencillo, lleva el mismo nombre del álbum y fue lanzado el pasado martes.
La banda tuiteó que el nuevo álbum incorporará soul, Motown, glam y música himmétrica, con letras que "son como una fiesta y un estilo de vida de no jo$%&". La vida y la muerte de una fiesta. No político Sobrevivir en el caos”. El lema actual de la banda, como se muestra en la portada del álbum, es "nada dice jod%& como un unicornio”.
Si bien Green Day no estará de gira oficialmente por los Estados Unidos con Fall Out Boy y Weezer hasta julio del próximo año, las tres bandas organizarán un concierto íntimo en el Whisky A Go-Go en Los Ángeles el martes por la noche.
