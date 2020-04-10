Gerard Way celebra cumpleaños con videollamada
La esposa y el hermano del cantante fueron quienes prepararon todo.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Como muchos de los cumpleañeros de marzo y abril, Gerard Way, vocalista de ‘My Chemical Romance’, se las tuvo que arreglar para pasar un agradable día en compañía de sus seres queridos.
El cantante acudió a su cuenta de Instagram para comaprtir un poco de lo que fue su cumpleaños número 43, en tiempos de cuarentena por COVID-19.
’’Entonces, para mi cumpleaños, mi amada esposa @xlindseywayx y mi querido hermano @mikeyway se reunieron con mis amigos y planearon una sesión de cumpleaños de Dungeons And Dragons’’, explica el famoso.
Agregó que la videollamada la hicieron por la ya muy famosa aplicación de Zoom , a su vez describió el papel que le tocó jugar a cada uno del grupo.
‘‘Fue muy agradable ver a mis amigos y comunicarme con ellos y poder jugar un juego juntos. Me considero muy afortunado de tenerlos como amigos y un grupo tan maravilloso de jugadores. Ahora estamos hablando de tener más sesiones de zoom y jugar más juegos. Esta es la captura de pantalla que Jeremy tomó al final de la sesión’’.
Para finalizar, dio un dato curioso a todos sus seguidores y agradeció una vez más todo el amor y cariño de sus amigos.
‘‘Algunos de nosotros teníamos fondos funky (una característica divertida del zoom) y puede notar que mi fondo es un campo de trigo. Hecho poco conocido: alguna forma de trigo es la imagen de fondo en todos mis dispositivos electrónicos, teléfono, computadora portátil, computadora de escritorio, cualquier cosa, porque me calma y me lleva a un lugar zen. Si alguna vez me estreso, solo miro el trigo. Eso es a veces mientras me ves usando trigo como fondo para cosas (tan reciente como mi nube de sonido actualizada). ¡Amo a estas personas! Y gracias por todos los deseos de cumpleaños, tuve uno genial’’.
