Gal Gadot se une al Consejo Nacional de Israel para Niños
La actriz busca crear conciencia sobre la situación que pasan los menores en cuanto adaptarse al cambio derivado por la actual contingencia del COVID-19.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Gal Gadot, la intérprete de ‘Wonder Woman’, acudió a su cuenta oficial de Instagram para dar un importante aviso a sus seguidores.
‘‘Me uní al Consejo Nacional de Israel para niños para ayudar a crear conciencia sobre las luchas que los niños están teniendo en estos tiempos difíciles’’, escribió la famosa.
La actriz continuó hablando sobre la importancia de quedarse a casa y las dificultades que esto significó para muchos en cuanto a su adaptación.
‘‘Si siente que usted o sus seres queridos necesitan alguien con quien hablar, para escuchar, diríjase a su organización local de apoyo y busque ayuda. Ayudémonos unos a otros a superar esto’’, finalizó Gadot.
I joined the Israeli National Council for children to help raise awareness to the struggles children are having in these troubled times. We talk a lot about staying home and staying safe and some kids more than others are having a difficult time adapting to the new life. If you feel you or your loved ones need someone to talk to, to listen, please turn to your local support organization and seek help. Let's help each other get through this. #WeAreOne #אתם_לא_לבד❤️ בימים האלו, אנחנו מדברים הרבה על להשאר בבית ולשמור על עצמנו, לחלק מהילדים קשה להסתגל למציאות החדשה הזו. אם אתם או מישהו בסביבה שלכם נתקלים בקושי ומרגישים שאתם צריכים מישהו לדבר איתו, המועצה לשלום הילד כאן בשבילכם #אתם_לא_לבד❤
