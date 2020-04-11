No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Gal Gadot se une al Consejo Nacional de Israel para Niños

La actriz busca crear conciencia sobre la situación que pasan los menores en cuanto adaptarse al cambio derivado por la actual contingencia del COVID-19.

Por El Imparcial

Gal Gadot tiene 34 años actualmente.(Instagram/Gal Gadot)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Gal Gadot, la intérprete de ‘Wonder Woman’, acudió a su cuenta oficial de Instagram para dar un importante aviso a sus seguidores.

‘‘Me uní al Consejo Nacional de Israel para niños para ayudar a crear conciencia sobre las luchas que los niños están teniendo en estos tiempos difíciles’’, escribió la famosa.

La actriz continuó hablando sobre la importancia de quedarse a casa y las dificultades que esto significó para muchos en cuanto a su adaptación.

‘‘Si siente que usted o sus seres queridos necesitan alguien con quien hablar, para escuchar, diríjase a su organización local de apoyo y busque ayuda. Ayudémonos unos a otros a superar esto’’, finalizó Gadot.

