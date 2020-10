Familias famosas en la farándula, pero por sus escándalos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share with Sir David Attenborough new photos of their family, taken after the Duke and Sir David attended the open screening of Sir David's upcoming feature film. When they met, Sir David Attenborough presented Prince George with a giant shark tooth found during a family vacation in Malta in the 1960s in the yellow limestone of the Miocene period about 23 million years ago, and the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon ("big tooth") . The pictures were taken earlier at the Palace. . . . #katemiddleton#katemiddelton#katemiddletonstyle#katemiddletondress#katemiddletonofcambridge#katemiddletonlook#princessdiana#princesscharlotte#royalfamily#royal#cambridge#cambridgelife#princewilliam#princewilliamdukeofcambridge#кейтмиддлтон#кейтмидлтонбан

A post shared by Kate Middleton (@_kate_middleton_royal) on Sep 27, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT