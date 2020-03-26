En cuarentena, cantante de grupo finlandés Nightwish
Floor Jansen está enferma con fiebre desde la semana pasada, según una publicación en su Instagram.
HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- La vocalista principal del grupo de metal sinfónico Nightwish, Floor Jansen, anunció que se encuentra en cuarentena voluntaria, tras estar enferma con fiebre.
La soprano publicó en su cuenta de Instagram que se encuentra aislada en una cabaña, tras tener fiebre desde el martes de la semana pasada.
También mencionó que ese día (el pasado lunes), debía tomar un vuelo para una presentación, el cual tuvo que cancelar.
Jansen agradece tener un cuerpo fuerte que puede combatir el virus “ya sea que esté luchando contra corona u otro virus”, puntualizó.
Además, aprovechó para motivar a sus fanáticos a quedarse en casa y no caer en noticias falsas.
“¡Espero que salgamos mejor, más fuertes, más conscientes y con un amor más profundo por (toda) la vida!”, escribió Jansen.
Happy Monday! For a lot of us the world has changed very profoundly. Health became more important than work, science more important then social media and we are all surviving instead of living. ⠀ ⠀ I’m writing to you while lying in bed with a fever. I’ve been sick since last week's Tuesday and I am in quarantine now in our own guest cabin (which we fortunately have). I should have been on a flight today for tomorrow’s show. We all should have been somewhere else. I am grateful that I have a strong body that can fight a virus (whether I am battling Corona or another virus) I am ok! I hope you are ok too and if you are sick, that you feel better soon! ⠀ ⠀ Please avoid gathering with others, please stay at home as much as you can! ⠀ Listen carefully to the official recommendations and follow the news from your governments, don’t read fake news online! ⠀ Enjoy a beam of sunlight or a good book and know this all will be over soon! ⠀ ⠀ I hope we come out better, stronger, more aware and with deeper love for (all) life! ⠀ ⠀ Be well ������❤️ ⠀ ⠀ (The picture I took this weekend of one of my cats, Fenris. Not a care in the world, he was in the here and the now enjoying the sun. I did the same. He was right, it was wonderful ��❤️)⠀ ⠀ #coronavirus #covid19 #corona #fever #ill #monday #cat #recovery #bewell
