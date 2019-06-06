Emma Watson presume figura en playa mexicana
La famosa fue vista en Cabo San Lucas disfrutando de un relajado día de playa.
La actriz que interpreta a Hermione en la saga de Harry Potter, fue captada con un look natural en un traje de baño blanco y lentes oscuros.
❤️NEW PHOTO ❤️— We Love Emma Watson (@GiacomaGs) June 5, 2019
❤️ #EmmaWatson sunbathing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico [June 04, 2019]❤️
~EmWatson pic.twitter.com/Fr0wwSJ12F
No es la primera vez que vemos a Watson en la entidad sudcaliforniana, pues en octubre del 2018 ya se le había visto en Cabo San Lucas y en marzo del mismo año en el municipio de Loreto, donde participó en el avistamiento de Ballenas.
Cabe señalar que hace algunos días tuvo una comida con Cole Cook en un famoso restaurante de Nueva York en donde se les vio paseando, riendo y abrazándose.
Cole Cook, hermano de Alicia Keys, es fundador de Timeless Agency, una agencia creativa que trabaja con clientes como Bally, Nike, Fenty y Complex .
Por otra parte, hace un par de semanas la famosa hizo saber su desacuerdo con la leyes que prohíben, casi en su totalidad, el aborto, por lo que aprovechó sus redes sociales para hablar al respecto.
“El proyecto de ley de Georgia se destaca por ir un paso más allá al criminalizar no sólo a los prestadores de servicios de aborto, sino también a las mujeres embarazadas. Alabama aprobó su propia ley que prohíbe el aborto, excepto cuando la salud de la madre está en riesgo. Recordemos que Savita Halappanavar murió en Irlanda con la misma ley en los libros”.
"El proyecto de ley de Georgia se destaca por ir un paso más allá al criminalizar no sólo a los prestadores de servicios de aborto, sino también a las mujeres embarazadas. Alabama aprobó su propia ley que prohíbe el aborto, excepto cuando la salud de la madre está en riesgo. Recordemos que Savita Halappanavar murió en Irlanda con la misma ley en los libros".
Agregó que de una u otra manera las mujeres que quieran abortar lo harán, sólo que eso significará que se verán obligadas a hacerlo de una manera peligrosa.
