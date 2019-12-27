Elettra Lamborghini y DJ Afrojack ¡se comprometen!
La modelo anunció su compromiso en redes sociales.
La modelo Elettra Lamborghini anunció en sus redes sociales su compromiso con el DJ Afrojack, con quien tiene más de un año de relación.
En su cuenta de Instagram escribió: “Mi mejor amigo @afrojack me pidió que me casara con él hace 2 días ... es la persona más dulce y amada que he conocido en mi vida, y el único hombre al que realmente puedo llamar MAN ... todos los días. Pienso en lo afortunado que soy de encontrar a alguien que tiene un gran corazón como él y que todavía confía en la familia y es muy similar a mí... la gente dice: ‘cuando es la persona adecuada lo sientes’. .lo siento desde el principio, esto será para toda la vida”.
My best friend @afrojack he asked me to marry him 2 days ago... ����������he is the sweetest and most lovely person i have ever met in my life, and the only one man that i can really call MAN...everyday i think about how lucky i am to have found someone with a big heart like he has and he still believes in family and he is so similar to me...people say: “when is the right person u feel it” ...i feel it since the beginning, this is going to be for life❤���� #shesaidyes
La ex coach de The Voice of Italy, anunció su noviazgo en la alfombra roja de los premios MTV EMAs celebrados en Bilbao, en noviembre del 2018.
Happy Anniversary Babbyyy @afrojack ������❤️ Youre sleeping next to me right now and i hope u not gonna wake up cuz im writing this for u����.... In a world where if u dont post it “ doesnt exist” i dont need to spend too many worlds about how big our love is. Youre so different to the other peole thats why i fell in love with u. ❤️ “If u find someone you love in life, you must hang on to that , and look after it, and if u were lucky enough to find someone who loved u, then u must protect it”. I love u Babby, not so many words just Thank u ❤️��
Elettra, la nieta de Ferruccio Lamborghini, fundador de la conocida marca de coches italianos se dio a conocer en la televisión tras participar en el reality show “Super Shore”, llamando la atención por ser una persona controvertida y peculiar.
