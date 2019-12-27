Elettra Lamborghini y DJ Afrojack ¡se comprometen!

La modelo Elettra Lamborghini anunció en sus redes sociales su compromiso con el DJ Afrojack, con quien tiene más de un año de relación.

En su cuenta de Instagram escribió: “Mi mejor amigo @afrojack me pidió que me casara con él hace 2 días ... es la persona más dulce y amada que he conocido en mi vida, y el único hombre al que realmente puedo llamar MAN ... todos los días. Pienso en lo afortunado que soy de encontrar a alguien que tiene un gran corazón como él y que todavía confía en la familia y es muy similar a mí... la gente dice: ‘cuando es la persona adecuada lo sientes’. .lo siento desde el principio, esto será para toda la vida”.

La ex coach de The Voice of Italy, anunció su noviazgo en la alfombra roja de los premios MTV EMAs celebrados en Bilbao, en noviembre del 2018.

Elettra, la nieta de Ferruccio Lamborghini, fundador de la conocida marca de coches italianos se dio a conocer en la televisión tras participar en el reality show “Super Shore”, llamando la atención por ser una persona controvertida y peculiar.

