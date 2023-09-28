Elenco de Harry Potter rinde tributo a Sir Michael Gambon tras su muerte
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, James Phelps, entre otros, compartieron anécdotas en memoria del actor.
TIJUANA.- El actor que interpretó al mago Harry Potter en las películas, Daniel Radcliffe, ha rendido tributo a Sir Michael Gambon tras su fallecimiento por neumonía el día de hoy a los 82 años.
Daniel dijo en un comunicado a Page Six, que con la pérdida de Sir Michael Gambon el mundo se vuelve considerablemente aburrido ya que era una persona muy divertida y uno de los actores más brillantes con los que tuvo el privilegio de trabajar.
Compartió que el actor era muy chistoso e irreverente y que a pesar de que adoraba su trabajo, eso nunca lo definió ya que tenía el hábito de ´borrar las líneas´ entre la ficción y la realidad.
Por su parte, Rupert Grint compartió en Instagram que la noticia de la muerte de Sir Michael era muy triste y recordó los días en que el actor se convirtió en un ejemplo a seguir para él por siempre estar de buen humor.
James Phelps, quien interpretó a Fred Weasley compartió otra publicación con una anécdota personal con el actor y Jason Isaacs quien interpretó a Lucius Malfoy, compartió que Michael le enseñó lo que era actuar.
Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy— James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023
Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023
Fiona Shaw, quien interpretó a Petunia Dursley recordó al actor como ´brillante´ y la escritora de la exitosa saga, JK Rowling, compartió que le encantó trabajar con él, no solo en Harry Potter, si no también en ´The Casual Vacancy.´
Fiona Shaw, who played Harry Potter’s Aunt Petunia Dursley, spoke of her fondness for Gambon during an interview with BBC Radio 4.
“I will think of him as a trickster, just brilliant, magnificent trickster,” she said. “There was nothing like him, he could do anything”… pic.twitter.com/BvXR9mhVsV— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 28, 2023
I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional…— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 28, 2023
Bonnie Wright, quien interpretó a Ginny Weasley, también se unió al tributo.
Comentarios