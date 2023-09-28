GA4 - Google Analitycs
Tendencias
Cintilla de tendencias

Omar García Harfuch

Litio

Michael Gambon

Cristian Castro

El Imparcial / Noticias de Espectáculos / SIR MICHAEL GAMBON

Elenco de Harry Potter rinde tributo a Sir Michael Gambon tras su muerte

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, James Phelps, entre otros, compartieron anécdotas en memoria del actor.

Avatar del

Por Fernanda Estrella

TIJUANA.- El actor que interpretó al mago Harry Potter en las películas, Daniel Radcliffe, ha rendido tributo a Sir Michael Gambon tras su fallecimiento por neumonía el día de hoy a los 82 años.

Daniel dijo en un comunicado a Page Six, que con la pérdida de Sir Michael Gambon el mundo se vuelve considerablemente aburrido ya que era una persona muy divertida y uno de los actores más brillantes con los que tuvo el privilegio de trabajar.

Compartió que el actor era muy chistoso e irreverente y que a pesar de que adoraba su trabajo, eso nunca lo definió ya que tenía el hábito de ´borrar las líneas´ entre la ficción y la realidad.

Por su parte, Rupert Grint compartió en Instagram que la noticia de la muerte de Sir Michael era muy triste y recordó los días en que el actor se convirtió en un ejemplo a seguir para él por siempre estar de buen humor.

James Phelps, quien interpretó a Fred Weasley compartió otra publicación con una anécdota personal con el actor y Jason Isaacs quien interpretó a Lucius Malfoy, compartió que Michael le enseñó lo que era actuar.

     
     

Fiona Shaw, quien interpretó a Petunia Dursley recordó al actor como ´brillante´ y la escritora de la exitosa saga, JK Rowling, compartió que le encantó trabajar con él, no solo en Harry Potter, si no también en ´The Casual Vacancy.´

     
     

Bonnie Wright, quien interpretó a Ginny Weasley, también se unió al tributo.

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
En esta nota

Comentarios

Te puede interesar