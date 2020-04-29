Dua Lipa reacciona a remix de “Hallucinate” creado por fan
Al tener mucho tiempo libre en cuarentena, un fan de Dua Lipa hizo un remix de la canción “Hallucinate”.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Un creativo fan de Dua Lipa se tomó la libertad de crear un remix del nuevo sencillo de la cantante “Hallucinate”.
Hace unos días, Ben Howell publicó en YouTube una versión de “Hallucinate” combinado con el intro del noticiero de BBC, el cual se viralizó rápidamente, hasta llegar a la cantante.
“NOTICIA: ¡Finalmente terminé de mezclar @DUALIPA con el BOP certificado que es el tema de @BBCNews!”, escribió.
BREAKING NEWS: I've finally finished remixing @DUALIPA with the certified BOP that is the @BBCNews theme! ❤️(Twitter only allows the first 2min here. Check out the full thing on Youtube: https://t.co/o7CSDr5Qwb) #DuaLipa #Hallucinate #BBCNews #Mashup #Remix pic.twitter.com/UyS91osXhW— Ben Howell (@piffleandwhimsy) April 27, 2020
La intérprete de dicha canción reaccionó de buena manera ante esta creación y hasta la compartió en su twitter personal.
“Nivel de cuarentena: @BBCNews remix de Hallucinate por @piffleandwhimsy // ¡gracias @gregjames por enviarme esto! Creo que esto merece un nuevo tono ???” mencionó la Dua.
quarantine level : @BBCNews remix of Hallucinate by @piffleandwhimsy �� // thank you @gregjames for sending me this! I think this calls for a new theme tune??? pic.twitter.com/0F6SzPJ523— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 28, 2020
