Dua Lipa reacciona a remix de “Hallucinate” creado por fan

Al tener mucho tiempo libre en cuarentena, un fan de Dua Lipa hizo un remix de la canción “Hallucinate”.

Por El Imparcial

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Un creativo fan de Dua Lipa se tomó la libertad de crear un remix del nuevo sencillo de la cantante “Hallucinate”.

Hace unos días, Ben Howell publicó en YouTube una versión de “Hallucinate” combinado con el intro del noticiero de BBC, el cual se viralizó rápidamente, hasta llegar a la cantante.

 

“NOTICIA: ¡Finalmente terminé de mezclar @DUALIPA con el BOP certificado que es el tema de @BBCNews!”, escribió.

La intérprete de dicha canción reaccionó de buena manera ante esta creación y hasta la compartió en su twitter personal.

“Nivel de cuarentena: @BBCNews remix de Hallucinate por @piffleandwhimsy // ¡gracias @gregjames por enviarme esto! Creo que esto merece un nuevo tono ???” mencionó la Dua.

 

