Drake y The Weeknd realizaron facetime con paciente de cáncer poco antes de su muerte
El pequeño falleció el pasado 27 de marzo.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Drake, The Weeknd y J. Cole hicieron realidad el sueño de un niño, justo antes de morir a los 11 años.
El primo de Elijah Williams, Michael Watson II, reveló en Instagram que los tres artistas platicaron con él a medida que se acercaba a los últimos días de su vida.
"En los últimos 3 años, mi primo de 11 años, Elijah, ha luchado contra el cáncer con la mayor resistencia. La pelea física de Elijah ahora está completa, ya que hizo la transición al cielo el viernes. No dejó este mundo sin saber cuán amado era", compartió. "El fin de semana pasado, Elijah 'conoció' a 3 de sus artistas favoritos: The Weeknd, J. Cole y Drake. Increíblemente agradecidos por estos 3 superhumanos que se preocupan tanto por mi familia durante este tiempo", señaló.
Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to "meet" 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever. A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time. Please lift Kiara, Elijah's mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers. In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE. 2 Corinthians 5:8
En el video de la interacción, J. Cole le dice a Elijah: "Es un placer conocerte, hombre. Te amo, hermano".
"Me siento tan honrado de ser uno de tus artistas favoritos, amigo. Gracias", agrega The Weeknd en otro clip.
La madre de Elijah también habló y agradeció a los tres hombres por mostrar tanto amor a su hijo cuando más lo necesitaba. Ella escribió en Instagram: "Solo quiero agradecer enormemente a @realcoleworld @theweeknd @champagnepapi & @joeylogano por mostrarle a mi bebé un poco de amor en estos últimos días difíciles de su vida. Realmente los aprecio a todos".
