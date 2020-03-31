No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Drake y The Weeknd realizaron facetime con paciente de cáncer poco antes de su muerte

El pequeño falleció el pasado 27 de marzo.

Por El Imparcial

The Weeknd tiene 30 años actualmente.(Instagram/The Weeknd)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Drake, The Weeknd y J. Cole hicieron realidad el sueño de un niño, justo antes de morir a los 11 años.

El primo de Elijah Williams, Michael Watson II, reveló en Instagram que los tres artistas platicaron con él a medida que se acercaba a los últimos días de su vida.

"En los últimos 3 años, mi primo de 11 años, Elijah, ha luchado contra el cáncer con la mayor resistencia. La pelea física de Elijah ahora está completa, ya que hizo la transición al cielo el viernes. No dejó este mundo sin saber cuán amado era", compartió. "El fin de semana pasado, Elijah 'conoció' a 3 de sus artistas favoritos: The Weeknd, J. Cole y Drake. Increíblemente agradecidos por estos 3 superhumanos que se preocupan tanto por mi familia durante este tiempo", señaló.

En el video de la interacción, J. Cole le dice a Elijah: "Es un placer conocerte, hombre. Te amo, hermano".

"Me siento tan honrado de ser uno de tus artistas favoritos, amigo. Gracias", agrega The Weeknd en otro clip.

La madre de Elijah también habló y agradeció a los tres hombres por mostrar tanto amor a su hijo cuando más lo necesitaba. Ella escribió en Instagram: "Solo quiero agradecer enormemente a @realcoleworld @theweeknd @champagnepapi & @joeylogano por mostrarle a mi bebé un poco de amor en estos últimos días difíciles de su vida. Realmente los aprecio a todos".

