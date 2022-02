"Don´t f*ck with me!": Madonna responde a críticas sobre sus fotos

While we ended 2021 with the release of the ‘Take A Bow’ digital single, let’s start this new year with the HD video of the song!



➡️ Watch it now on Madonna’s YouTube: https://t.co/gKL7pohKS4

➡️ Stream the digital single here: https://t.co/aYW0SBS2In pic.twitter.com/83Jf8BIRRk