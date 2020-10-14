'Don't Look Up', reunirá a Lawrence, DiCaprio, Chalamet, Streep, Ariana Grande y otros
La producción de Adam McKay es una de las más esperadas y de la plataforma de streaming, tras el anuncio de los actores participantes
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La película 'Don’t Look Up', que se transmitirá en Netflix, a unas horas del anuncio del reparto, se convirtió en tendencia en redes sociales por la participación de los actores como: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill y otros.
La producción de Adam McKay, sin duda se convertirá en una de las producciones más esperadas de la plataforma de streaming, quien cada vez le apuesta a que aparezcan nombres de grandes actores del cine, lo que da pie a nominaciones importantes.
'Don't Look Up': un cometa se acerca y solo pueden salvarnos *toma aire*— Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) October 14, 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel y Tomer Sisley son algunos de los actores que Netflix dio a conocer este día para 'Don't Look Up'.
Adam McKay escribirá, dirigirá y coproducirá este filme junto con Kevin Messick bajo Hyperobject Industries Banner.
La cinta trata de dos astrónomos de bajo nivel que se embarcan en una gira mediática para advertir a la humanidad sobre un asteroide que podría destruir la Tierra.
Jennifer Lawrence, será la protagonista de esta historia, quien junto a su compañero descubre que un asteroide gigante se dirige hacia la Tierra y la destruirá.
La producción de esta película se había programado iniciar en abril, pero la pandemia de Covid-19 se pospuso y eso dio pie para que Leonardo DiCaprio se uniera.
