Demi Lovato está "contenta" por el compromiso de su ex novio Wilmer Valderrama
Sin embargo, los fanáticos de la cantante y actriz han expresado su descontento.
MIAMI.-La cantante y actriz Demi Lovato dijo estar "contenta" después de que su expareja, el actor Wilmer Valderrama, haya anunciado que está comprometido, si bien los fans de la artista mexicano-estadounidense no están nada a gusto.
"Ella está feliz, si Wilmer está feliz", dijo una fuente cercana a Lovato a la cadena E!, que añadió que "ella desea siempre lo mejor para él en la vida y está contenta de que haya encontrado el amor".
El actor y productor estadounidense, de madre venezolana y padre colombiano, anunció este miércoles en Instagram que le había pedido matrimonio a su novia, la modelo Amanda Pacheco.
Lovato y Valderrama, quien se hizo famoso por su rol de Fez en la serie "That '70s Show" y protagoniza actualmente NCIS, fueron pareja por seis años, hasta 2016 cuando anunciaron su separación con un comunicado conjunto.
Los artistas han mantenido una relación cercana desde entonces, pasando fechas importantes como cumpleaños y navidades juntos. Incluso, el actor visitó regularmente a Lovato cuando fue hospitalizada por una sobredosis en 2018.
Sin embargo, los fanáticos de la cantante y actriz han expresado su descontento.
"Sé que Demi tenía muchas ganas de que Wilmer le pidiera matrimonio, y que le dé un anillo (de compromiso) a otra con la que lleva saliendo menos de un año es insultante”, escribió una fan de Lovato.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ������������♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. �� #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ������
"Espero que Wilmer haya sido cuidadoso en cómo le dio la noticia a Demi. Ella es muy frágil", manifestó otra en la sección de comentarios del actor en Instagram.
Comentarios