Demi Lovato defiende a Scooter Braun tras polémica con Taylor Swift

"Hey Boo"

"Idk you or anything and this isn't hate"

"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, he wouldn't have signed me if he was (homophobic)"



Demi Lovato proving how childish she is AGAIN.

Same energy as "I have a black friend i'm not racist"#WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/aGuC1q0OE8