Espectáculos

Cuñada de George Clooney diseña cubrebocas y ganancias serán donadas

Tala Alamuddin, hermana de Amal Clooney, decidió sacar a la venta una línea de cubrebocas para contrarrestar la escasez intermitente, generada por el brote del coronavirus en el mundo.

Por El Imparcial

Tala Alamuddin, hermana de Amal Clooney, decidió sacar a la venta una línea de cubrebocas para contrarrestar la escasez intermitente, generada por el brote del coronavirus en el mundo.

 

En una entrevista a PageSix, explicó que el cubrebocas quedan "bien ajustadas". "Esto es mejor que nada. Yo solo quería llevar un poquito de alegría y hacer algo bueno en medio de tanta miseria. Quiero ayudar".

Llevan por nombre "Le Masque". En su perfil en Instagram dijo: "Seamos realistas todos juntos. En nuestro mundo impredecible, donde luchar contra los elementos es una preocupación cotidiana, lo cubrimos con Le Masque, la máscara facial diseñada específicamente que ofrece comodidad con estilo".
 
Comentó que las ganancias de Le Masque serán donadas a la Cruz Roja de Singapore @sgredcross, en apoyo de aquellos directamente afectados por el Coronavirus.
