Cuñada de George Clooney diseña cubrebocas y ganancias serán donadas
Tala Alamuddin, hermana de Amal Clooney, decidió sacar a la venta una línea de cubrebocas para contrarrestar la escasez intermitente, generada por el brote del coronavirus en el mundo.
En una entrevista a PageSix, explicó que el cubrebocas quedan "bien ajustadas". "Esto es mejor que nada. Yo solo quería llevar un poquito de alegría y hacer algo bueno en medio de tanta miseria. Quiero ayudar".
Let's face it all together. In our unpredictable world, where battling the elements is on everyday concern, we've got you covered with Le Masque, the specifically designed face mask that offers comfort with flair. Le Masque proceeds will be donated to @sgredcross, in support of those directly affected by the Coronavirus. https://totallytala.com/collections/le-masque #TALA #totallyTALA #riserockrepeat
Lets face it all together with Le Masque and The Sanity Stasher (perfect for hand sanitiser and tissues). Stay safe and stow in style! Both items available March 8th on our website, and a portion of all sales will be donated to the @sgredcross, in support of their efforts to aid those directly affected by the Coronavirus. We are honoured to partner with them. ❤ #TALA #totallyTALA #riserockrepeat
