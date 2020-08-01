Conoce los títulos que Netflix ya tiene disponibles hoy
Las diversas plataformas de streaming se renuevan este mes y Netflix tiene listo su catálogo que no puedes perderte.
Dentro de los títulos disponibles a partir del 1 de agosto podremos encontrar:
Super Monsters: The New Class (original de Netflix)
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: temporada 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: temporada 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: temporada 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: temporada 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: temporada 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: temporada 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
