Conoce los títulos que Netflix ya tiene disponibles hoy

Las diversas plataformas de streaming se renuevan este mes y Netflix tiene listo su catálogo que no puedes perderte.

Por El Imparcial

Conoce los títulos que Netflix ya tiene disponibles hoy | Captura de Youtube

LOS ÁNGELES, California.-  Las diversas plataformas de streaming se renuevan este mes y Netflix tiene listo su catálogo que no puedes perderte.


Dentro de los títulos disponibles a partir del 1 de agosto podremos encontrar:


    Super Monsters: The New Class (original de Netflix)
    A Knight's Tale
    Acts of Violence
    The Addams Family (1991)
    An Education
    Being John Malkovich
    Death at a Funeral
    Dennis the Menace
    Elizabeth Harvest
    Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
    Hardcore Henry
    Iron Man: Armored Adventures: temporada 1-2
    Jurassic Park
    Jurassic Park III
    The Lost World: Jurassic Park
    Mad Max (1979)
    Mr. Deeds
    My Perfect Landing: temporada 1
    Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: temporada 1
    The NeverEnding Story
    The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
    The Next Step: temporada 6
    Nights in Rodanthe
    Ocean's Thirteen
    Ocean's Twelve
    Operation Ouch: temporada 1
    Operation Ouch: Special
    Remember Me
    Seabiscuit
    Toradora!: temporada 1
    Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
    The Ugly Truth
    What Keeps You Alive

