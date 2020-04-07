¡Cómo Ave Fénix! Carmen Campuzano volvió al modelaje
Carmen Campuzano modeló para una revista alemana.
MÉXICO.- La modelo Carmen Campuzano se considera a sí misma una leyenda viva del modelaje y una de las mujeres más poderosas de México.
Y resultó ser cierto, ya que la mexicana posó recientemente para una revista europea, después de años de no trabajar en este ámbito.
Campuzano tuvo problemas con las drogas y el alcohol, estuvo en varias ocasiones en rehabilitación, pero como ella mismo lo dijo, resurgió como ave fénix y volvió a hacer lo que más le gusta.
Fue la revista KaltBlut que le dio una oportunidad de demostrar su talento, usando ropa de alta costura.
All eyes on Carmen Campuzano A #KALTBLUTmagazine exclusive. #Photographer Alberto Lanz captured #icon #CarmenCampuzano for us. Styled by Daniel Furlong. Make-up by Paola Lopez. Hair by Norma Diaz. The daughter of professional opera singers, Carmen developed her sensitivity from a young age. She grew up in the choirs of the Fine Arts Opera and at 13 she decided to become a model. https://www.kaltblut-magazine.com/all-eyes-on-carmen-campuzano/ She became the most important #model in #Mexico in the #90s, she worked for Thierry Mugler, Oscar de la Renta and was the cover of VOGUE magazine among her most outstanding achievements. Years later his life took a turn with drugs, after overcoming this stage of his life he has worked giving lectures on the subject and helping to generate awareness to live addiction-free, inspiring many with his story. Currently her modeling career has resurfaced and she does not think to back down, she walked in the last seasons of fashion week Mexico and closed the show of the BCALLA brand which has dressed celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Lizzo. Carmen Campuzano @carmencampuzanooficial Photographer Alberto Lanz @lanznakebackup Fashion stylist: Daniel Furlong @furlongfurlongfurlong Make-up by Paola Lopez @paolalc_mua Hair by Norma Diaz @hairby.ny.diaz Assistants: Osvaldo Padilla @osvaldopadillaa Maria Karla @mariakarlau BRANDS: Maison Margiela, Versace, Fernando Rodriguez , Janette Toscano, Moschino, Gucci, Ophelia Showroom, Santa Maria Showroom, Step On Fashion, Studio V 87 , Centro de Diseño, Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta , Pineda Covalin. Dloft Studios ANZEIGE-UNPAID #womensweareditorial #girls #editorials #fashionphotography #beautygirl #photoshoot #fashioneditorial #makeupaddict #shooting #makeuplover #fashionphotographer
KaltBlut es de origen alemán y se especializa en diseño y arte.
